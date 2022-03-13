Our favourite smart alarm clocks to upgrade your sleep routine

Gone are the days when an alarm clock was just an alarm clock. Now, they’re calendars, wireless phone chargers and even television screens – all while helping you ease your sleep routine with features like automatically dimming displays.

At a time when getting a good night’s sleep seems to be easier said than done, a smart alarm clock is one of the most important bedroom gadgets you can get. We’ve rounded up our favourites below, which range from affordable devices with noise-activated displays, to the all-singing, all-dancing models with touchscreens.

The best smart alarm clocks for your bedside table

Echo Show 5, 2nd generation

The Echo Show may not be the most iconic of Amazon’s home devices, but it’s certainly a contender for our favourite smart clock. You can set alarms and timers, and listen to news, weather or music as you wake up.

But displaying the time is just one of the clock’s many functions. Buy it and you’ll be able to stream music, films and television with voice commands – or a few taps.

Thanks to the in-built 2MP camera, you can check up on your home while away, and video call friends and family (as long as they use the Alexa app). You can even control your other smart home devices through the Echo Show.

My Smart Home Hub Wireless Charging Smart LED Clock

The standout feature of this smart clock has got to be its wireless phone charging pad at the top. Say goodbye to annoying cables; you can top up the battery of any Qi-enabled device by leaving it on top of the block.

This model keeps things simple. It may not have an interactive screen, but it does have sleek, minimalist styling with a choice of several textured wood finishes. You can also use your voice to view the temperature, humidity or date alongside the time on the front panel.

And as an added bonus, the clock will automatically dim the LED display if the room gets dark.

Lenovo Smart Clock & Lenovo Smart Clock 2

With their smart grey colouring and smooth curves, Lenovo’s smart clocks have sleek, contemporary style. They both come with a soft fabric covering, and the newest version has a detachable docking station with a wireless phone charging pad.

Although the clocks have four-inch (10cm) touchscreens, you can set up most features with your voice. You won’t even have to move to set alarms, stream music or control your other smart home devices.

The screen brightness automatically decreases in the dark and increases as you wake up, displaying your chosen clock face during the day. Plus, you can create a ‘morning routine’ to hear news, sports reports or local traffic and weather, for example.

Gingko Flip Click Clock

Another smart and stylish alarm clock, this option is made from MDF in a selection of wood tones. It’s sound-activated, so, if you choose not to have the display on continuously, it’ll only light up when it detects noise.

There’s also a built-in battery, which lasts up to six months, so you can take this clock into another room or even on holiday without trailing wires around with you.

Just tap the engraved buttons at the top to create alarms, and stroke them to ‘snooze’.

Echo Dot, 4th generation

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular Alexa smart speaker – and, at less than 9cm tall and 10cm across, it makes a great clock for your bedside table too. It’s the only device in the range of speakers to display the time and set alarms.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a smart device without a few clever features, and this Echo Dot comes with Alexa voice control.

Once you’ve got it set up, you’ll be able to call friends, stream music, create calendar reminders and check the weather and traffic with just a few words. And if you have other smart home devices, you can control them through the Echo Dot as well.

Gingko Brick Click Clock

This wooden smart clock won’t recognise voice commands, but it will respond to hand claps, finger clicks and ambient noise. Unless you choose to have the LED display on permanently, it’ll turn off when the room is quiet, and reappear when it detects sound.

With a simple clap or click, you can switch between the time, date and temperature on the display.

Usefully, you can choose to set your alarm for either five or seven days at a time – perfect if you work during the week.

Gingko Cube Click Clock

Both this and the brick clock above are made by Gingko, so they share many of the same features. They’re both sound-activated, and give you the option to cycle through the time, date and temperature with a few clicks.

Choose this version for its unusual cube design and wide selection of wood tones. You can buy it in a variety of finishes, including black, white and ‘aluminium’, as well as maple, teak and walnut.

You’ll need three AAA batteries to power this smart alarm clock, or use the cable included in the pack.