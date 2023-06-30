From recovering lost possessions to hunting for historical artefacts, and, of course, searching for ‘treasure’, there’s plenty you can do with a trusty metal detector. Of course, there’s a huge selection of models out there, ranging in price from under £100 to thousands of pounds, so planning a purchase can be tricky.

We’ve found the highest-reviewed metal detectors out there from the entry-level to mid-range bracket, all available for under £500. See our top choices below or skip ahead to read our full buyer’s guide for more information before making your decision.

The best metal detectors you can buy today

Minelab Vanquish 540

Priced at around £400, Minelab’s Vanquish 540 is a mid-range option for detectorists who want a bit more control. It comes with a 30x22cm waterproof coil and five depth levels. You’ll also get 25 discrimination modes to find or ignore specific metals, as well as 10 sensitivity levels and adjustable iron bias control (scroll down to our buyer's guide for more information on what these features mean).

Depending on your search goals, you can select a mode: coin, relic, jewellery or custom, and save your chosen settings. Helpfully, there’s also a pinpoint function, making it easier to narrow down the location of individual items.

This metal detector is relatively lightweight, at 1.3kg, and has an adjustable length between 76cm and 145cm for easy storage.

Choose between the integrated speakers, headphone connection or Bluetooth mode to listen to audio signals with automatic noise cancelling and 10 volume options.

You’ll get four AA NiMH rechargeable batteries in the pack.

Bounty Hunter Discovery 3300

This neat, all-black detector is a good lightweight option at 1.13kg and comes with an adjustable stem between 112-129.5cm. There’s also cushioning across the armrest and handgrip for extra comfort. The 20cm waterproof coil can detect coin-sized items 25cm underground, as well as larger finds up to 1m deep.

To help you narrow down your search, there’s an 11-step target ID function and three iron discrimination modes. The makers have also included four different audio tones to make it easier to distinguish between different metals. Just use the in-built jack to hear them on headphones.

The detector runs on two 9V alkaline batteries, which should last up to 30 hours at a time.

Clarke MD1500

Buy now from Machine Mart (£119.98)

Available at just over £100, this metal detector from Clarke is more affordable than similar models available. It has a 22cm waterproof coil with a detection depth of 20cm, and four operational modes.

While there’s limited information on the other controls, the makers say you can adjust eight other settings, including the discrimination level, ground balance and sensitivity.

It is slightly heavier than others in our list, at 2.1kg, but there’s an arm support and an adjustable stem to help you get the right positioning and avoid unnecessary strain.

You’ll need to buy eight AA batteries to get started.

VidaXL Metal Detector

Buy now from Mano Mano (£105.99)

Another great choice for around £100 is this metal detector from VidaXL. While its maximum coin detection depth is slightly shallower than other models, at 18cm, it should be able to identify bigger items up to 3m underground. This version is also waterproof for searching in shallow water.

The detector comes with an adjustable DISC function to filter metals, while the LCD screen displays the type of metal it’s found.

As for the detector design itself, you’ll get an adjustable shaft, between 95-113cm and an anti-slip armrest for extra grip. Be sure to buy a 9V battery for your new metal detector.

For a few extra features, try VidaXL’s alternative metal detector.

Professional Metal Detector

Buy now from Expondo (£79.00)

For a metal detector priced under £100, this model has a wide range of features and settings. Not only can it detect small objects up to 25cm deep and big items up to 2m underground; it also has three searching functions. There’s ‘all metal’ with ground balance and high sensitivity for indiscriminate searching; DISC mode for specific metals and TONE with extra low-, medium- and high-pitched audio signals to help with identification.

This model is also one of the best metal detectors for comfort. You can adjust the length from 97cm to 113cm, as well as the angle of the coil at the end. Plus, the detector is lightweight, according to the makers, and both the armrest and arm are padded.

Add six AA batteries and optional headphones to get started.

Handheld Metal Detector

Buy now from Expondo (£39.99)

Don’t disregard small, handheld devices if you’re just getting started, or want something compact to take with you day to day. This is also one of the best metal detectors for kids, and comes with a handy wrist strap. The search coil is 15cm across and the whole thing weighs just 270g.

Admittedly, there’s limited search depth with this handheld detector, as it tracks objects up to 10cm underground, but there are adjustable settings to adapt it to your needs. Reduce the sensitivity level to eliminate interference from nearby objects, and use the LED lights, audio tone or vibrations to locate hidden items.

You’ll need one 9V battery for this metal detector.

Metal Detector

Buy now from OnBuy (£60.32)

If you’re on a budget, this is one of the best metal detectors you can buy. It’s a bit heavier than others, at 2.5kg, and has a maximum detection depth of 91cm, but it’s a good choice for anyone just getting started.

You’ll be able to adjust the length of the detector shaft to tailor it to your own height. There’s also a large LCD display, complete with a backlight for detecting in dark locations. Plus, the coil is waterproof, so you can experiment with searching for treasure in shallow water or in the rain.

How to choose a metal detector

You might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of metal detectors out there, each with their own unique tech specs, but here are some key considerations to help make your decision a little easier.

How much should I pay for a good metal detector?

Metal detectors can cost thousands of pounds, but you should be able to get a high-quality model for much less. In general, expect to pay over £100, and up to £300-£400 for a model with a good number of useful features. Alternatively, you can find some great second-hand metal detectors at a reduced price on sites like eBay and Preloved.

Features to look for when buying metal detector

The type of metal detector you buy should depend on how you plan to use it. You might want to recover lost possessions, look for archaeological finds or prospect for gold – or you may just be interested in scouring the local area looking for unusual items. Keep this in mind when you’re considering your options. Think about:

Sensitivity (how deep it can detect metal): the higher the sensitivity, the more likely you are to find significant – and insignificant! – items

(how deep it can detect metal): the higher the sensitivity, the more likely you are to find significant – and insignificant! – items Adjustable discrimination levels: allows you to find or ignore certain metals

allows you to find or ignore certain metals Ground balance: eliminates interference caused by mineralisation in the soil

eliminates interference caused by mineralisation in the soil Waterproofing: ideal for metal detecting on the beach, in rivers or in poor weather

ideal for metal detecting on the beach, in rivers or in poor weather Coil size: bigger coils are ideal for finding relatively large items across big areas, while smaller coils are better for pinpointing individual finds in small spaces with lots discarded metal

bigger coils are ideal for finding relatively large items across big areas, while smaller coils are better for pinpointing individual finds in small spaces with lots discarded metal Weight/ergonomics: choosing a light, ergonomic metal detector is important if you’ll be using it for hours on end

How deep can a metal detector detect?

Different metal detectors have varying sensitivity levels, but many mid-range models have detecting depths between 5cm and 30cm.

What UK metal detecting laws are there?

There are strict laws and regulations when it comes to metal detecting, so it’s important to do your research before rushing out with your new detector. Unless you’re scouring your own land, you’ll need permission from the landowner (and leaseholder, if applicable). If you find anything, it legally belongs to them, so it’s a good idea to make an agreement in writing beforehand if you want to keep any potential finds.

Generally, most beaches permit detectorists but it’s a good idea to check local regulations. The same goes for public land like parks, woodland and footpaths.

Most importantly, metal detecting in protected areas and Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) is not allowed.

If you do find any objects of interest, consider reporting them officially to a local Finds Liaison Officer (FLO) as part of the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) run by the British Museum and Amgueddfa Cymru (Museum Wales).

Do you need a licence for a metal detector?

You don’t need a licence to own a metal detector in the UK, but you will need to abide by national laws and local regulations when detecting on land you don’t own.

