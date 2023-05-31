Magnifying glasses are a versatile tool with a wide range of applications. Their ability to reveal details and give users a closer look make them valuable for everyone from outdoor explorers to mechanics and scientists.

If you’re seeking to take a closer look at the world around you, a quality magnifying is the ultimate trusty companion. We’ve listed our top picks below, with a range of price points, magnifications and additional features.

AIXPI Magnifying Glass with Light

This option from AIXPI offers 30x magnification, which is stronger than the average magnifying glass. This extra power is said by the brand to be aimed at seeing smaller objects, print or text.

The magnifier includes 12 LEDs, which are designed to help users see better, protect their eyes, and help them read in the dark. The LEDs are powered by two AA batteries, which will need to be bought separately.

The glass is made of a combination of ABS and double glass, aiming to provide added durability. It’s available in either white or black.

Magnification: 30x

Main lens size (diameter): 8.0cm

Notable features: LED lighting

Mupack Magnifying Glass

Mupack's magnifying glass features a main lens that provides 5x magnification and an 11x magnifying auxiliary lens. This bifocal design aims to make the magnifying glass suitable for a range of crafts or hobbies.

For improved versatility, it can be folded into a traditional handheld lens or unfolded into a desktop magnifier, allowing you to work hands-free.

Mupack also includes eight LED lights built into the magnifier. It can be powered either by the USB cable supplied or three AAA batteries (not included).

Magnification: 5x, 11x

Main lens size (diameter): 8.0cm (approx)

Notable features: LED lighting, desktop stand

RS PRO Illuminated Magnifier

Buy now from RS Pro (£11.21)

This hand-held magnification glass from RS Pro features three-way magnification of 2x, 4x and 9x lenses. It uses a main lens, an auxiliary lens and a lens set into the handle.

This added versatility is designed to ensure the magnifying glass is suitable for a wide range of uses and activities, from observing insects and plants to craftwork.

The handle and frame are made from a plastic, which the brand say offers good ergonomics while remaining light and portable. It features three white LEDs to illuminate your area of focus.

Magnification: 2x,4x, 9x

Main lens size (diameter): 8.89 cm

Notable features: LEDs, triple lens

Vision Aid Magnifying Glasses with LED Light

This more premium option from Vision Aid is designed to help users go completely hands-free. The lens sits over your eyes, attached to a headrest.

The lenses are adjustable with five magnifications, ranging from 1.0x to 3.5x. The headband is adjustable to fit a range of shapes and sizes, and the lens is designed to fit over the top of your glasses if necessary.

The magnifying glasses also come with an LED light, which offers seven hours of continuous light. It can be recharged using a USB cable, said to reach full power in 30 minutes. Additionally, it comes with a protective case for storage and transportation.

Magnification: 1.0x, 1.5x, 2x, 2.5x, 3.5x

Main lens size (L x W x H): 12.7 x 7.6 x 7.6

Notable features: LED light, hands-free design,

MagniPros 4X Magnifying Glass

Another premium option, this modern magnifying glass from MagniPros is said to simulate the way we read from left to right. The rectangular design covers a wider surface area, which the brand states fits more words into the frame and eliminates the need to continually move your hand.

The lens is designed for distortion-free magnification of up to 3x. It's fitted with 10 LEDs, which can be controlled using a roller dimmer to allow users to adjust the brightness.

The LEDs are powered by three AA batteries (not included), which the brand claims can provide up to 100,000 hours of continuous use. To keep your sight clear, MagniPros provides a lens cleaning cloth and a storage pouch.

Magnification: 3x

Main lens size (L x W): 11.05 x 6.86 cm

Notable features: Rectangular design, LED light

Gain Express 10X 21mm Lens Magnifier

Gain Express offers a mini magnifier, which they say was created with jewellers in mind. It features a foldaway design with a metal swing-away cover to keep the lens from getting dusty.

The lens also contains six white LEDs for illumination, and the lens is said to be achromatic to ensure colours are not distorted. Gain express include 10x optical magnification, with a body that aims to be portable and lightweight.

Magnification: 10x

Main lens size (diameter): 2.1 cm

Notable features: Swing away cover, LED lighting

What to look out for when buying a magnifying glass?

Magnification: Magnification refers to how much larger an object will appear when viewed through the magnifying glass. Look for a magnifying glass with a magnification level that suits your intended use. Common magnification levels range from 2x to 20x, but higher magnification may require the use of additional tools like a stand or tripod to stabilise the image. Lens Quality: Look for a magnifying glass with high-quality optical glass or acrylic lenses that provide a clear, sharp image. Lens Size: Consider the size of the lens based on your intended usage. A larger lens will allow you to view a broader area but may be bulkier and less portable. A smaller lens may be more convenient to carry but will offer a narrower field of view. Ergonomics and Handle Design: Look for a handle that provides a firm grip and is ergonomically designed to reduce strain on your hand. Additional Features: Some magnifying glasses offer extra features to enhance usability. For example, built-in LED lights can provide illumination when examining objects in low-light conditions. Others might have folding designs, adjustable focus, or built-in stands.

What can a magnifying glass be useful for?

Reading Small Print: Magnifying glasses are often used to enlarge text in books, newspapers, menus, or any printed material with small or fine print. They can help anyone who struggles with reading small text. Hobby and Craftwork: Magnifying glasses are vital tools for crafters. They can be used for intricate tasks like model building, jewellery making, painting miniatures or cross-stitching. Collectibles and Antiques: When examining collectibles, antiques, or valuable items, a magnifying glass can help identify authenticity, inspect marks or signatures, and evaluate the overall condition. Scientific Observation: Magnifying glasses are used for close observation and examination of specimens, such as insects, plants, minerals, or microorganisms. Forensic Investigations: In forensic science, magnifying glasses play a crucial role in examining evidence, such as fingerprints, fibres, or trace materials. Outdoor Exploring: Explorers, naturalists, and adventurers often carry magnifying glasses to observe and study nature up close. They can be used to examine plants, insects, rocks, or any other natural element in the wild. Inspection and Repair: Magnifying glasses can help to see tiny components or intricate mechanisms. They assist in activities like electronics repair, mechanics, watchmaking or jewellery repair.

Top image credit: Markus Winkler/Unsplash