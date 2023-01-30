Given the increasing amount of time we spend in front of screens in 2023, it’s no wonder that eye health is becoming a major concern.

Advertisement

Blue light is a type of high-energy visible light (HEV), shown to have negative effects on eye health and sleep patterns. Many are turning to blue light glasses to combat these effects and keep their eyes healthy.

While the jury is out on how effective blue light glasses are, proponents suggest they might be the answer to our problems.

They likely won’t be as effective as reducing your screen time and investing in a good, solid pair of prescription lenses, but they could be a good way to reduce eye strain, improve the quality of your sleep and reduce eyestrain and headaches.

Many of us have no choice but to look at screens for extended periods. So, if you're looking to give them a try, we've listed some key points to consider along with a few of our best picks for every budget.

What to consider when buying a pair of blue light blocking glasses

Blue light blocking capability

Blue light glasses come with a percentage to indicate how much blue light the glasses can block. It’s important to look for a high percentage when investing in a pair.

The wavelength able to be blocked is often denoted as “NM”, the higher the wavelength, the lower the percentage the glasses will likely to be able to block.

Anti-glare coating

Anti-glare coating is a feature that can be applied to blue light glasses to reduce the amount of glare and reflection on the lens.

It diffuses the light reflected into the eye through the lens surface, making it easier to see the screen and reducing eye strain.

Frame material

Frame material can impact the comfort and durability of your glasses. Lightweight materials, such as plastic or titanium might be more comfortable than a heavier material such as metal.

It’s also a good idea to check the dimensions of the glasses, especially when buying online. Many of the products below are unisex, but checking they can fit your face may ensure you’re getting a comfortable fit.

More like this

Prescription requirement

It’s always a good idea to get your eyes checked regularly as blue light glasses can double as prescription glasses.

Best blue light blocking glasses

Cyxus Blue Light Blocking Glasses (£27.99)

Buy now from Amazon (£27.99)

This affordable pair of blue light glasses can be purchased in a number of different frame colours and styles, with choices of a metal alloy frame for a more classic look, or a plastic frame for a contemporary style that is likely to be less heavy on the face.

The lens is designed to be shock resistant and scratch proof. They are stated to be able to block 90% of blue light and 99.9% of UV light, without much colour distortion.

While the lens is scratch and dustproof, they can’t be bought with a prescription – so they might be a good buy for anyone wanting to purely block blue light, without any other pre-existing vision problems.

Ocushield Anti Blue Light Glasses

Buy now from Ocushield (£39.99)

This pair of glasses from Ocushield are designed and developed by optometrists in the UK, with FDA and MHRA approved blue light blocking capability.

They’re able to block up to 99% of blue light and UV light, as well as up to 54% of blue light for higher frequency devices. The lenses are anti-glare and are stated to display colours without any distortion.

Ray-Ban Blue Light Glasses

Buy now from GlassesDirect (£113)

A timeless classic, this premium option from glasses industry-giant Ray-Ban features a speckled brown style with the iconic logo. They can be purchased with Digital Protection BlueReflect lenses, which features blue light blocking capability as well as scratch resistance and anti-glare coating.

This option, while more expensive, can be purchased with a prescription, so your vision while using digital devices can be as razor-sharp as possible.

Foxmans Blue Light Glasses

Buy now from Amazon (£14.99)

This pair of blue light glasses from Foxmans come with two options for blocking blue light. The more affordable “everyday” glasses are able to block 30-50% of blue light, while the “heavy duty” glasses are able to block 98.5%.

The heavy duty option comes in a yellow finish, so there’s also an option to buy the everyday pair with heavy duty clip-ons, if you want the best of both worlds.

Foxman’s glasses are made from plastic which they state is designed to be both lightweight for comfort but also shatter-proof for enhanced durability. They feature anti-glare coating and are both dust and water resistant.

Harrell Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Buy now from SmartBuyGlasses (£39)

Advertisement

This pair of glasses from SmartBuyGlasses’ collection feature a transparent plastic frame, aiming for a lightweight modern look. They feature blue light lenses that are able to block blue light between 380nm and 500nm, with anti-glare coating and scratch-resistant lenses.