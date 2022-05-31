8 fun pairs of smart glasses, priced between £120 and £1,300

Many people would still consider smart glasses to be a highly futuristic bit of kit, but you can now buy them from lots of well-known brands - some for under £150. These high-tech gadgets come with many innovative features, from practical additions like speakers and microphones for listening to music and making calls, to more extravagant add-ons such as 3D cameras.

Many smart glasses come with interchangeable lenses, so you can switch between standard, polarised and blue light filtering options. Plus, there’s a selection of shapes, styles and colours on offer too.

Some of the most exciting designs give you the power to instantly adjust your lens tint level or set up virtual, secure workstations in public places.

Our favourite smart glasses

Here are eight of the best smart glasses available to buy online.

Bose Frames Sunglasses

Bose may be known for its headphones, but the brand has now created these stylish smart sunglasses. As you’d expect, they come with in-built speakers, which provide rich sound only you can hear. Adjust the volume by pressing the button on the frames and looking left or right.

Pair these sunglasses with your smartphone and you’ll be able to make calls using the integrated microphone, and access your mobile’s virtual assistant.

One of the biggest plus points of Bose’s smart glasses is the choice of shapes on offer. There’s the round ‘rondo’ option and the more angular ‘alto’ design, which comes in two sizes. They all block up to 99 per cent of UVA and UVB rays and you can even choose blue or pink lenses if you buy directly from the Bose website.

Anker Soundcore

Famous for its power banks, Anker is the world’s top mobile charging brand, but it’s also a company to consider for high-quality speakers. Now, you can get your hands on its smart glasses too.

This high-tech accessory features four speakers and a custom audio processor, which allows for a clear listening experience. You can call friends and family with a quick tap, and thanks to the privacy system, people around you won’t be able to hear your conversations.

Added benefits include the interchangeable front frames, allowing you to switch the standard lenses for one of a range of different options, including polarised and blue light filtering designs. Plus, the hinges are flexible to fit a variety of different face shapes.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses

You’ll get two sets of lenses in this bundle from Razer, so you can move easily between screen-time and sunshine. To switch between lenses, simply pop the polarised ones out of the frame and insert the blue light filtering ones - or vice versa.

Of course, there are also plenty of fun features to keep you entertained throughout the day. You can enjoy low-latency audio for smooth sound, and the integrated microphone allows for phone calls. The glasses work with touch controls and voice assistants, so skipping tracks, making calls and controlling your smartphone is easy.

Choose between the rectangular and round lens designs.

Dusk electrochromic smart sunglasses

Here’s something truly impressive: the world’s first app-enabled electrochromic smart sunglasses. By tapping the frame or using the slider on your smartphone, you can instantly adjust the tint level as you go about your day. Unlike some polarised glasses, which adjust automatically over time, these ones change immediately, so they’re perfect for dashing in and out of buildings on sunny days.

As for the tech specs, there are two speakers and two microphones. The glasses are also compatible with mobile voice assistants and there’s an in-built location finder - useful if you’re prone to losing things.

Plus, the sunglasses are waterproof and dustproof, so you can wear them in all weathers.

Buy now from Ampere (£265.00)

Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses

Ray-Ban is one of the world’s most iconic sunglasses brands, so it’s no surprise the company has developed its very own selection of smart glasses.

These shades go one step further than many other branded models, as they come with dual 5MP cameras to take photos and videos on the go. They automatically adjust the image’s light levels and stereoscopic photo depth, so you can take high-quality snapshots with a single tap. Then, use the companion app and Facebook View to import, edit and share up to 500 images or 30 videos.

Speakers are also included, and you’ll be able to pause your music by touching the frame.

When it comes to smart glasses, Ray-Ban has one of the most impressive selections of styles and colours available, with three shapes: ‘round’, ‘wayfarer’ and ‘meteor’. There are also several different lens options, such as blue light filtering and tinted ‘transition’ styles in a range of colours.

The option to use prescription lenses and the portable charging case are convenient additions.

VOXOS VXSA-BLA Smart Glasses

These smart glasses are different from others on the market as they use bone conduction audio as opposed to built-in speakers. You’ll hear music and podcasts through vibrations, while people around you hear virtually nothing.

There’s also a microphone, so you can make phone calls and use your mobile’s voice assistant while on the move. Whether you’re adjusting your music playback or taking a call, you can adjust the settings using the touch controls at the temples.

Buy in black from Currys (£219.00)

from Currys (£219.00) Buy in blue from Currys (£239.00)

Lenovo ThinkReality A3

Able to create an augmented reality workspace, these smart glasses from Lenovo will help you work efficiently and productively.

You’ll need a compatible ThinkPad Windows laptop, but once you’re set up, you’ll be able to launch several virtual screens wherever you are. Only the person wearing the glasses can see the displays, so you can view personal or confidential information in public spaces without worrying about security.

When you’ve created your set-up, you can move the screens, tilt and swivel the display and then lock it in position.

Stereo speakers and three noise-suppressing microphones are also included with these smart glasses.

Buy now from Lenovo (£1,319.00)

Snapchat Spectacles 3

If you’re glued to Snapchat, these are the smart glasses for you. They come from the makers of the app itself, and provide an easy way to capture, edit and upload content through your account.

The ‘Spectacles 3’ have four microphones and two HD cameras, which can record videos in 3D. Use the included viewer to watch them back, go to Snapchat to add 3D effects, or show your friends by uploading it to YouTube VR. Alternatively, print them out onto ‘Pops’ cards to create a moving 3D-effect image.

Of course, you can also export your photos and videos to a range of other places.

The package also includes a collapsible leather charging case for quick and easy battery top-ups.