Best power banks and portable chargers to keep you fully charged in 2022

There are now countless power banks and portable chargers to keep up with how much time we spend on our devices. It’s easy to start comparing them by price, but different power banks can do different things – and it’s important to get one most suited to you.

Whether you’re looking for high capacities for big charges, or solar-powered batteries for camping outdoors, there’s a range of features available from a variety of brands. Read on for our top picks.

Best power banks and portable chargers to buy in 2022

Anker PowerCore 13000 Power Bank

Anker are known for their reliable power banks, and this charger from their PowerCore range has some handy features. It has Anker’s PowerIQ technology that is able to identify the device it’s charging to optimise the charge that it delivers.

Packaged into a convenient pocket-sized shape, the charger has enough capacity to charge an iPhone X or a Galaxy S9 three times. It also has surge protection and short circuit protection, for an added layer of safety.

For different capacities in Anker’s PowerCore range, try the Anker PowerCore 20100 for high capacity or the Anker PowerCore III for a cheaper, low capacity option.

Duracell 10,050mAh Fast Charge Portable Power Bank

Duracell’s range of power banks are all modelled in their distinct battery style and, like their battery counterparts, they offer impressive charging capabilities. From Duracell’s internal testing, they found that the Duracell 10,050mAh Power Bank charges 3 times faster than the wall socket, thanks to its USB-C port and 18W power delivery.

The power bank has two outputs allowing it to charge two devices at once. It also has priority charging, meaning if the bank is plugged into the wall while charging a device, it will prioritise the device before charging the power bank. Plus, it comes with a 3-year Duracell guarantee.

Energizer Ultimate 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank

The Energizer Ultimate power bank consistently receives strong reviews, thanks to its fast charging and compact design. The charger is said to be able to charge approximately 50 per cent of the device in 30 minutes, using quick charge technology to power the two output ports.

LED lights on the power bank indicate when the device is charging, when it’s fully charged and the remaining charge in the bank. It takes around 2.5 hours to charge the power bank.

JIGA Solar Power Bank, 30,000mAh Portable Charger

For outdoors and camping enthusiasts, this high-capacity power bank from Jiga could be the ideal choice. It has solar powered charging, allowing it to charge throughout the day back up to its charge of 30,000mAh.

It has smart technology and hardware protection, so it will optimise its charging for whatever device is plugged in. It also features an LED light and three outputs for multiple device charging.

JIGA Power Bank, 30,000mAh Portable Charger

If you’re not looking for solar charging, Jiga’s 30,000mAh power bank is an impressive alternative. The battery can provide charge all day and it’s a perfect choice for any devices that require a lot of power.

It has three inputs, three outputs, an LED flashlight and LED indicators. This power bank can be a reliable choice for a long-lasting charger.

Juice 5 Power Bank Black 15,000mAh

The Juice 5 Power Bank is designed to charge your mobile device up to five times. With its 15,000mAh capacity, it carries a healthy amount of charge. The LED display shows the exact percentage of the bank’s remaining power, with additional indicators to display when it’s charging and when it’s fully charged.

INIU Power Bank

The INIU portable charger is one of the most compact models out there, with a slim design for easy carrying. The lightweight design doesn’t sacrifice compatibility – it has optimised charging for various devices and can adjust to high-speed charging.

