If your MacBook never leaves your side, or you’re more of a casual user surfing social media and streaming your favourite series, there are plenty of accessories available that can maximise the experience.

We’ve put together some of our favourite picks for 2022, ranging from covers that will protect your Mac on the move to adapters and hard drives that will help you manage your content, as well speakers and headphones that will heighten your next Netflix binge.

Best MacBook accessories to buy in 2022

USB C Hub Multiport Adapter

Increase the versatility of your MacBook with this portable dongle that, once connected, will create six additional ports and slots. These include an SD card slot, a TF SD card slot, and output ports so you can connect to an additional screen.

Designed to be portable so it’s easy to carry alongside your MacBook, this multiport adapter should provide a high-speed data transfer without overheating, thanks to its aluminium shell and heat dissipation system which they say has been optimised for safe use.

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve

Carry your MacBook in style with this range of colourful leather cases from MOSISO. This isn’t just a carry case: it should protect your Mac as well with its waterproof PU leather material and shock absorbent structure, saving your computer from any minor bumps and scratches if it’s accidentally dropped or knocked in transit.

The main compartment is sealed with double zips, and there’s an additional compartment so you can store any extra bits and pieces like notebooks and pens without having to worry they might scratch the surface of your MacBook.

Concrete Docking Station

One of the perks of being a MacBook user is the portability, but where do you set it down when you’re done for the day? This is where the concrete docking station from nnorthdesign comes in handy.

Made from 75 per cent recycled materials, this clever concept will keep your MacBook firmly in place, clearing up any desk space and letting you know exactly where it is at all times. The base is made from solid concrete so it shouldn’t budge when in use, while the inside is lined with 100 per cent wool felt to cushion your mac and avoid any damage.

Buy Concrete Docking Station now from Etsy

SEAGATE Expansion External Hard Drive

Keep your MacBook free of unnecessary files and make sure all your important stuff is backed up with this external hard drive from SEAGATE. Packing a handy 1TB of memory, you’ll be able to hold onto any important documents while alleviating the burden of large files on your MacBook.

Powered by a USB port, there’s no set-up required, so you can make transfers quickly and easily before continuing to use your de-cluttered computer.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Thanks to the wireless nature of the Apple AirPods, they’re a handy headphone choice when working from a MacBook on the go, allowing you to stray from your screen in a coffee shop or on your desk without having to unplug or untangle yourself.

Compatible with your mac as well as any iOS device, they should provide up to five hours of battery life, with Siri on hand so you can easily skip tracks or change the volume if you need to focus.

They’re also useful if you take plenty of calls throughout the day, and will automatically pause whatever you’re listening to when removed to conserve the battery.

LOGITECH MX Master 3 Wireless Darkfield Mouse

If you love the convenience of your MacBook but don’t get along with the touchpad, you could opt for a LOGITECH mouse instead. Designed to give you more control over your work or gaming, the MX Master 3 mouse can be connected wirelessly through Bluetooth on the go, or connected via USB if you’re in one place and need to recharge.

It can be used on a variety of surfaces (including glass tables) which is ideal if you’re constantly on the move and don’t know what your next office may look like. It also has a MagSpeed scroll so you can move through documents at top speed to find what you need.

Once fully charged this mouse should last an impressive 70 days, and when you do run out of battery it should only take one minute of USB charge to provide three more hours of use.

Dark Morandi Color MacBook Keyboard Stickers

If you’d like your MacBook to stand out from the rest, you can give yours a personal touch with these individual keyboard stickers. Made from Avery vinyl skins, each sticker should be bubble-free and leave plenty of room for the backlight to come through either side as they are cut to fit each key.

You won’t have to worry about them quickly fading over time either, thanks to the scratch and water resistance which means they should retain their colour as you tap away.

Buy Dark Morandi Color MacBook keyboard Stickers now from Etsy

Bestand Laptop Stand

If you need a bit of height from your MacBook while working, or want a better webcam angle during your next Zoom call or team meeting, this laptop stand may be for you.

Raised and tilted to relieve stress on your neck and back, this should make your MacBook experience more comfortable whether you’re working hard or watching Netflix.

Made from 7000 series aluminium alloy, Bestand say it has improved corrosion resistance and hardness compared to other laptop stands. There are also silicone pads on the MacBook holder to ensure it stays snugly in place and doesn’t create any scratch marks or surface wear and tear, and is designed with ventilation in mind to avoid any overheating.

Reform Hardshell

If you frequently travel with your MacBook and you’re concerned about accidental damage, it may be time to invest in a heavy-duty protector. This Reform Hardshell cover has a dual-layer construction as well as special “parametric shock-dispersing technology” that should protect your MacBook if it’s dropped or hit.

Available in both clear or black, each version has a scratch-proof exterior to stop any minor scuffs or scrapes. It also features air vents that are designed to line up with the MacBook’s exhaust portals to stop the device from overheating.

It has rubber feet to keep your MacBook in place while you’re working, and should stay safely clipped in at all times thanks to its secure snaps.

Buy Reform Hardshell now from incase.com

Apple HomePod Mini

If you prefer to play music out loud while you work, or want to boost your volume while streaming your favourite series, the Apple HomePod Mini speaker may be the ideal MacBook accessory for you.

Boasting a 360 degree sound field you should be immersed in the audio wherever it’s placed in relation to your Macbook, with the speaker promising a deep bass despite its miniature size.

With Siri built in you can set yourself reminders and tasks while you work, or check in on the weather and latest headlines if you need to dash out.