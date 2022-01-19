The best iPhone accessories to buy for 2022

As new iPhone models are released, it’s no surprise there’s an abundance of new and exciting iPhone accessories to follow. As our phones also act as our wallets, cameras and navigation systems, there’s a wide range of iPhone tech available to help your phone perform its many functions to the highest of standards. To help you kit out your iPhone with the coolest gadgets, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone accessories from the functional and practical, to the just-for-fun.

We’ve included a mix of convenient iPhone tech including stylish card holders, magnetic phone mounts and gaming devices, so your day can run even more smoothly!

The best iPhone accessories for 2022

Belkin MagSafe car phone mount

As we often rely on our phones as a means of getting from A to B, investing in a phone mount for your car is a wise move. This Belkin phone mount clips onto your car vent so your phone can sit in prime position when you’re driving. Thanks to the magnetic design, if you have a MagSafe compatible iPhone, you can simply place your phone onto the charging pad and it should remain securely in place. This prevents the faff of using tricky and unreliable clips. The device also works with MagSafe phone cases which is a bonus.

You can use the phone mount in both portrait and landscape mode, and there’s a handy cable management system that keeps your cable in an optimal charging position so you can fuel your phone up as you drive.

Joby GripTight ONE tripod

As we play around with zooms, photographic styles and portrait modes, we often promote ourselves from amateur to professional photographers thanks to iPhone’s impressive camera tech. If you’re looking for an iPhone camera gadget to further your skills, this flexible tripod stand is sure to do the job. The versatile tripod stand holds your phone in place as you take a picture, making group shots a lot easier. You could also use it as a selfie stick as the legs can be used as a handle which is ideal for vloggers and content creators. Thanks to the bendy, wrap-around legs, you could even hang your phone from a tree if you fancy.

It’s worth noting that this device works with a range of smart phones, so you don’t have to be an iPhone user to get experimental with your snaps.

Belkin face tracking phone mount

Looking to take your Zoom calls and workout blogs to the next level? This phone stand from Belkin uses face tracking technology to follow your movements as you film yourself, so you’re always the star of the show. The mount can rotate a full 360°, and you can adjust the angle too.

Thanks to the MagSafe technology, your iPhone 12 can simply snap into place, so there’s no need for clamps and clips.

Apple AirPods Max

The setup process of pairing these headphones to your iPhone couldn’t be simpler, so they’re an ideal iPhone companion. If you’re a film buff, you’ll love the spatial audio feature which takes movie watching to a whole new level. They’re well-designed too with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions which makes them a delight to wear for long periods.

These are a great choice if you want to block everything out (quite literally thanks to the noise cancelling feature) and enjoy your favourite playlist. When you do want to tune into your surroundings, just pop on the transparency mode.

Razer Kishi gaming controller

This funky gadget allows you to upgrade your gaming experience by turning your iPhone into a gaming console. It’s designed to enhance your control whilst gaming with a comfortable handheld grip and clickable thumbsticks. The device connects to your iPhone through the lightning port and should fit most models. So if you struggle to part ways with your Xbox when you leave the house, you can now have a mini gaming console in your pocket.

Anker PowerLine III Flow

If you’re fed up of frayed and misplaced iPhone charging cables, these brightly coloured Anker cables could be an easy solution. They have a flexible and durable design in order to handle daily use. Their surprisingly soft texture makes them stand out in comparison to other cables, and they come with a handy strap so you can keep them neat, tidy and tangle-free. There are loads of colours to choose from, including yellow, pink, green and white.

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charger

This 3-in-1 Belkin device lets you charge your iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, so you can keep all of your gadgets fuelled up. The 15W charger uses MagSafe technology so you can just place your phone on the pad for a magnetic and wireless connection. It has a pretty sleek and unique appearance, and it would work well as a bedside table accessory.

Buy now from Argos (£139.99)

Bellroy 3-card phone case

Phone cases can become tatty and damaged after a while, so it’s nice to treat your iPhone to a new outfit now and again. This bold yellow leather design is both useful and stylish. There’s room for three cards, and the magnetic closure keeps them securely in place. We love the subtlety of this design, as it keeps your valuables accessible yet hidden, rather than functioning as a chunky and bulky wallet attached onto the back of your phone.

There’s also a sneaky spare sim slot, so you can store an additional sim card which is a handy feature for frequent travellers. There are loads of sizes to choose from, from SE to 13 Pro Max.

Buy now from Bellroy (£65)

