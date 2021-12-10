PlayStation gifts for people who love a gaming session

PlayStation has been around since 1994 and found fans across the globe. And because it’s such a popular games console, there are plenty of accessories and themed items out there, so it’s easy to spoil avid gamers with gifts they’ll love.

We’ve done the research and made a list of the best PlayStation gifts available to buy online. Below, we’ve got everything from console accessories to fun everyday items, so you’re sure to find something for the PlayStation gamer in your life.

8 PlayStation gifts to buy for gaming fans

Sony PlayStation Store Gift Card

If you’re not sure what sort of PlayStation gift to plump for, or you’re looking for a quick and easy stocking filler, a voucher is always a good idea. Players can use the money loaded onto a gift card to buy anything in the PlayStation store, including games, add-ons and subscriptions.

This is a convenient option for anyone on the lookout for PlayStation gifts as you can choose how much you spend, from £5 all the way up to £100. Just select your chosen amount before adding the voucher to your basket.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station

A wireless charging station is a neat gift and it’ll make life a little easier for anyone who enjoys a regular gaming session on the PlayStation 5.

With this power base, you don’t need to connect the controllers to the main console; you can top up the battery separately. And thanks to its monochrome styling, it makes a smart addition to any gaming set-up.

As well as this charging station, you can buy lots of other official PlayStation accessories through Amazon, including the accompanying camera, headset and wireless controllers themselves.

Playstation Buttons Eco Bottle

Reusable water bottles are always useful, and this one is an officially licensed PlayStation gift. Made from stainless steel, it’s designed to stand the test of time. The materials are also sustainably and ethically sourced, and completely recyclable.

You can fit 500ml of your favourite drink inside while enjoying the iconic PlayStation button symbols on the outside. Plus, there’s a useful handle, so the bottle is easy to carry around.

Playstation Icons Light

These lights make fun statement pieces, ideal for anyone who has a dedicated games room or enjoys decorating their bedroom with gaming merchandise and memorabilia. They feature the classic PlayStation buttons, which light up in bright colours.

Whether you choose the small or large version, you’ll get three lighting modes: solid, colour-phasing and sound-reactive. They both have a smart base and work with both batteries and a USB cable.

Sony Playstation 5 HD Camera

A compatible camera could be a thoughtful gift for anyone who uses a PlayStation 5. This one has a number of exciting features to make gaming sessions even more exciting.

It comes with dual wide-angle lenses and background removal tools. You can even add yourself into gameplay videos. The camera can sit above or below the TV, thanks to its in-built, adjustable stand.

Playstation Ice Cube Tray

A subtle yet fun way to show your love of PlayStation is to create your own themed ice cubes – and this tray can help you do it. It has space for 11 icons: three miniature controllers and eight button symbols.

The tray is made with flexible moulded silicone, so it’s easy to pop out the ice cubes when they’re ready.

Playstation Metal Coasters

Practical PlayStation gifts can make great stocking fillers, and these embossed coasters will certainly come in useful around the house. They’d be perfect for anyone heading off to uni – or anyone who loves to hide away in their bedroom for hours on end!

The underside of the coasters are finished with cork, so they won’t scratch or slip on your table tops.

PlayStation controller bath bomb set

Themed toiletries make fun PlayStation gifts. These ones not only create luxurious bubble baths; they also look and smell fantastic when you open them up on the day.

In the pack, you’ll get three bath bombs in the shape of PlayStation controllers, and you can choose between various colour and scent options. As added bonuses, they’re handmade, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. Plus, the entire package arrives without any plastic.

