8 Fortnite gifts to buy for avid gamers

Since its launch in 2017, Fortnite has become a huge phenomenon. It’s been released across a range of different consoles and platforms, in several different gaming modes. So, if you know someone who enjoys playing computer games, there’s a good chance they’re a fan of Fortnite.

It can be tricky to know what to buy when it comes to choosing Fortnite gifts. But to make the process easier, we’ve found some of the best items out there, from official annuals and game add-on packs to themed speakers and collectors’ prints.

Best Fortnite gifts to buy for fans of the game

FORTNITE Official: The Chronicle (Annual 2022)

This colourful annual is sure to go down well with anyone who loves to play Fortnite. An official piece of merchandise, this yearbook comes straight from the creators of the game.

Focusing on the free-to-play Battle Royale version, which can include up to 100 different players, the annual features vivid artwork and plenty of interesting facts about the game mode. There are even fun quizzes to complete.

Looking for similar Fortnite gifts? True fans might also enjoy the game’s official 2022 calendar and essential guide, both available on Amazon.

Fortnite Minty Legends

The Minty Legends pack is a game add-on, offering Fortnite players a selection of new ‘skins’ and ‘wraps’ to upgrade the look of their game world. In the extension, you get several fresh outfits and accessories.

Expect to find a ‘Minty Mountaineer Pickaxe’, ‘Fire Mint Wrap’ and ‘Skellemint Oro Outfit’, alongside other additions. Plus, the pack gives you 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in Fortnite.

You can buy Minty Legends for Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, so make sure you choose the right one for your recipient before you order it.

Fortnite Top Trumps

With this pack of Top Trumps, you can play with your favourite Fortnite characters and weapons even when you’re away from your games console. It’s the ideal way to pass the time with a friend in the playground, on long journeys and of course, while relaxing at home.

This set features all the classic characters and weapons from the Fortnite universe and ranks them according to their strengths and weaknesses.

Monopoly: Fortnite Edition

It’s Monopoly – but not as you know it. Choose one of 27 outfits and battle your opponents to conquer locations from the Fortnite universe. If you do well and avoid the Storm, you’ll earn Health Points, rather than money. The winner is the last player standing.

This is a fun spin on the iconic board game, suitable for groups of up to seven people.

FORTNITE Official: How to Draw

If your gaming-obsessed friend or relative is also a budding artist, here’s a quick and easy Fortnite gift idea. This official book shows you how to draw 35 familiar images from the game world. Inside, you’ll find step-by-step instructions for sketching a range of different illustrations, including outfits, weapons and vehicles.

For an extra-special present, treat your recipient to How To Draw, Volume 2 as well. It guides you through the process of drawing an additional 18 outfits and five weapons, as well as a range of other accessories.

Fortnite Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This neat little speaker makes a quirky Fortnite gift for fans. It comes in a wide range of different designs; you can choose between characters including Beef Boss, Peely and Llama, as well as festive options like Snowman and Santa.

To get it working, you just connect it to a device via Bluetooth – you’ll get four hours of music after charging. If you buy two speakers, you can sync them together for a surround-sound experience!

Buy now from Amazon (£15.51)

Fortnite Battle Bus Collector Print

Many of us like to spruce up our rooms with posters featuring stills from our favourite games. So, why not take things a step further with this smart framed print?

The colourful illustration of the Fortnite battle bus comes mounted inside a black frame and measures 16″ x 12″ (41cm x 30.5cm). It would make a thoughtful Fortnite gift for anyone who enjoys having items from their favourite games out on display.

Buy now from GB Posters (£15.29)

5,000 V-Bucks Bundle

What do you get the person who already has an enviable collection of Fortnite memorabilia and collectibles? V-Bucks, of course! With a stash of new game coins, you can buy shiny new outfits and accessories for your favourite Fortnite characters.

It’s worth noting, you can only use V-Bucks in the Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World modes. And they’re available with PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.

