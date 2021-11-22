The best Minecraft gifts for gaming fanatics

As a hugely popular video game that’s played by hundreds of millions, it’s likely you either are a Minecraft fan, or at least know one. The sandbox video game that allows you to build, craft, mine and discover a virtual world, is a huge hit amongst all age groups. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up the best Minecraft gifts to help you get through your festive shopping list this year.

Advertisement

Our selection of the best Minecraft gifts includes a mix of guides, bedroom accessories and Lego sets, so you can surprise your favourite Minecrafters.

Best Minecraft gifts for 2021

Minecraft torch bottle

Keep Minecraft players hydrated with this quirky drinking bottle. Designed in the shape of the iconic Minecraft torch, this leakproof bottle is 26.5cm in length and holds roughly 650ml, so it’s a handy size for chucking in your bag and taking out for the day. It’s BPA-free, and a great size for taking to school so if you’re looking to encourage your kids to drink more water, this novelty bottle could do the trick.

While it won’t help you see in the dark, it’s a useful and fun gift that’s bound to go down well with regular Minecraft torch users.

Minecraft block building light

This funky, interactive bedroom light allows you to get creative and put your building skills to the test. There are 16 blocks in total – including TNT, diamond ore, grass and gold – and you can choose how you’d like to stack them. Once you’re happy, you can use your masterpiece as a bedside light. So you could go for a tall thin light, or an irregular, mismatched look, and if you ever get bored of your design, you can just change it.

Minecraft annual 2022

This 2022 Minecraft Annual is a bright, colourful and well-organised guide that allows players to delve deeper into the game. It includes survival challenges and building ideas for players to try out, and it’s also a top gift for new players keen to learn. It also helps to keep fans in the loop with the latest updates and newest games.

For more gift guides:

Minecraft board game

Advertisement

If you’re looking to take your virtual building skills into the real world, this board game could do the trick. This game for two to four players allows you to collect rare blocks and build physical structures, while working and scheming against your components.

It’s recommend for those aged 10 and over, and it should take 30 to 60 minutes. It’s a good one to have in the cupboard if you’re looking for an inclusive, family board game at Christmas that your kids are likely to enjoy. It’s also a fun and interactive way to enjoy Minecraft with your children, especially if you don’t fancy sitting at a screen for hours!