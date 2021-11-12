The best Roblox gifts for gamers

Roblox is an immersive, online universe where gamers can play for free, building worlds and challenges for themselves and their friends to take part in.

A major aspect of Roblox is the ability to make in-game purchases to customise their avatar and expand their gameplay, but there are also a range of offline gift ideas available for those avid fans.

We’ve put together our selection of some of the best Roblox gifts you can buy in the real world (and some that will add to their online universe) to treat any special Roblox fans in your life.

Best Roblox gifts to buy in 2021

Roblox backpack with lunch box

Boasting high quality fabrics with exquisite craftsmanship, you can set up the Roblox fan in your life with some serious style, with this matching backpack, school bag and lunchbox set. Each item comes with a Roblox design on the front and showcases familiar characters from the virtual world.

Featuring everything they’ll need from a backpack, this item includes plenty of space in the main compartment as well as a top carrying handle, adjustable straps, and extra pockets. There’s also a side pocket designed for a water bottle.

Roblox action figures

Bring their favourite Roblox characters to life with this pack of six action figures that any fans of the game will recognise. Each figure can be pulled apart to mix and match pieces to create unique builds with extra accessories, and each collection also comes with a bonus redeemable code which can be used in the virtual game to unlock an extra item.

Roblox gift card

Help your loved one expand their Roblox universe and customise their avatar with a gift card that can be used to redeem points in the virtual world. According to GAME, once you purchase a gift card you will be sent a physical copy so you can add the points to your virtual wallet, and cash in your Robux.

Buy Roblox gift card now from GAME

Roblox advent calendar

Make the countdown to Christmas extra special for the Roblox fan in your life with this official advent calendar inspired by the game. Behind 24 doors the kit contains six figures, 18 accessories and two item codes which will unlock virtual items on Roblox.

Personalised 3D Roblox signs

Handmade from plastic, these personalised signs will put a stamp on the private space where your loved one plays Roblox. Available in any two-colour combinations, you can add a name or gamer tag to the personal inscription, which can be hung in their bedroom to let everyone know they’re busy expanding their Roblox universe and shouldn’t be disturbed.

Buy personalised 3D Roblox signs now from Etsy

Unofficial Roblox annual 2022

Catch up on everything that’s happened in the world of Roblox in the last 12 months, with the latest 2022 annual. Although not officially endorsed by Roblox, it should contain everything there is to know about the gamer world, including game profiles and hidden gems. The book also includes puzzles along the way to keep the reader entertained.

Roblox stickers

For Roblox fans who want to decorate their gaming space, books or really anything at all, these sticker packs from StickersandGiftsUK come with 50 pieces, and the promise of no duplicates.

Featuring faces that will be familiar to any Roblox fan, these handmade stickers will help bring the on-screen characters to life.

Buy Roblox stickers now from Etsy

Kids Roblox gaming hoody

Get cosy while you play, or show off your gaming status on the go with these Roblox hoodies for kids. Suitable for those aged between 3-13, these handmade items claim to be ethically made from cotton and polyester, to create a premium quality garment.

Roblox Where’s the Noob? Search and find book

The biggest fans of Roblox can test their game knowledge and use their spotting skills to find familiar faces across a variety of maps and environments.

Featuring 12 packed illustrations over 40 pages, the reader’s task is to find the Noob, a calamitous character who always finds himself in trouble. Along the way they will be tasked with finding additional items from the Roblox universe, with a check box to tick them off once they’ve been discovered.

With appearances from characters such as Builderman, The Pirate Queen and Mr. Bling Bling in locations including Theme Park Tycoon 2 and Hide and Seek Extreme, this should keep any Roblox reader busy.