8 of the best Star Wars gifts for film fans

Do you love Star Wars or know someone who does? The iconic film franchise has found fans across the world, so there’s a huge selection of merchandise and themed products out there, from books to apparel and games.

Advertisement

Finding the best Star Wars gifts online among a sea of potential presents can feel overwhelming, so we’ve rounded up our favourites across a range of different budgets. We’ve chosen items to suit every franchise devotee, whether they’re a fan of the recent blockbuster movies, or they’ve been following the films since the very first one in 1977.

Keep scrolling to find original Star Wars gift ideas, guaranteed to please even the most hardcore enthusiasts – at least until Star Wars tech becomes available in real life.

Best Star Wars gifts for fans of the franchise

Star Wars Year By Year: A Visual History

When it comes to gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good book, and this hardback is a bestseller among Star Wars nuts.

Inside, you’ll find movie stills and photos from behind the scenes, as well as plenty of interesting facts about the galaxy far, far away. The book takes the reader through the entire timeline of events, from the very beginning up to the recent movies, Rogue One and Solo, and TV series, The Mandalorian.

It also mentions the many ways the Star Wars universe has developed, and touches on the comics, video games and even theme parks relating to the franchise.

You can dip in and out, or read cover to cover to get your Star Wars fix.

LEGO Star Wars: Millennium Falcon

No list of Star Wars gifts would be complete without at least one mention of an incredibly complex Lego set the recipient can spend the day trying to put together. This one is the famous Millennium Falcon kit, made up of more than 1,350 separate pieces.

It comes with a movable ramp and cockpit, rotating gun turrets and two spring-loaded shooters. Plus, there are seven miniature characters from the franchise.

And the detailed design doesn’t stop when you get inside the iconic Millennium Falcon. It has cargo containers, a hidden smuggling area and a computer with a rotating chair, to name just a few features.

Advanced Lego kits make great gifts for people who love a challenge. Check out our favourite Lego sets for adults to find more gift inspiration.

Men’s Star Wars Stormtrooper T-Shirt

We love this simple black t-shirt with its geometric Stormtrooper design. Monochrome styling gives it a cool edge, so it’s a fun way to upgrade a plain black tee.

As an added bonus, this is official Star Wars merchandise, made with 100 per cent cotton, so you can be sure it’s a high-quality item. And as it comes in at just £13, you can’t really go wrong.

Buy now from Truffle Shuffle (£12.99)

The Child With Cookie Funko Pop! Vinyl

Pop! Vinyl figures make fantastic presents for anyone who’s building their own collection of mini models. There are hundreds available online and more come to the market all the time, so it should be fairly easy to find one they don’t have.

As far as Pop! Vinyl figures go, it’s hard to resist buying this adorable model of The Child from The Mandalorian munching on a delicious cookie. It’s just 9cm tall and comes packaged in an official display box.

Stormtrooper / The Mandalorian 3D AirPods Case

Ideal for the Star Wars fan who’s never without their trusty AirPods, these themed cases keep earbuds safe and secure. They’re made from hard-wearing silicone and you can charge the AirPods while they’re inside.

Included is a handy carabiner, which makes it easy to attach the case to your bag or keys so you always know where it is.

It’s worth noting these cases are compatible with First and Second Generation AirPods.

Loungefly Kashyyyk Backpack

True Star Wars fans will appreciate this backpack featuring a scene from Kashyyyk – or Wookiee Planet C, as it’s also called.

At 30cm in height, this mini backpack is perfect for days when you want to travel light, and would also make a fun school bag for young Star Wars enthusiasts.

This official merchandise is not only vegan, thanks to its faux leather construction; it’s also practical, featuring two pouch pockets and one zipped compartment on the outside.

1,000 Piece Death Star Jigsaw Puzzle

The double-sided, spherical design of this jigsaw makes it a unique Star Wars gift. And once you’ve pieced together the Death Star on one side, you can take it apart and assemble the space station schematics on the other.

When complete, the jigsaw measures 68cm across, but packs away into a neat tube box for easy storage.

Again, this is officially licensed Star Wars merchandise, so it’s an authentic, high-quality product.

Disney+ Gift Subscription

Sometimes, the best gifts are the simplest ones, which is why a subscription to Disney+ could be just what your loved ones are hoping for. It costs just under £80 for the year, and once they have access, they’ll be able to binge on all their favourite Star Wars films and TV shows.

All you need to do is type in their email address and provide a special message. Then, on your selected date, Disney+ will email them with details on how to access their new account. If they want to continue the subscription after the year is out, they’ll have the chance to set up their own payment method. Easy!

Advertisement