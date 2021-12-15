8 of the best Xbox gifts for gamers in 2021

Xbox is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, after two decades of hugely successful gaming releases. Thanks to their massive popularity, there’s now an endless number of gifts and novelty items to treat the Xbox gamer.

We’ve rounded up some of the best gift ideas for Xbox fans from fun, Xbox-themed presents to practical additions to gaming setups.

8 Xbox Gifts for Gaming Lovers

Venom Multi-Colour LED Light-up Console Stand (Xbox Series X)

Add a bit of style to your gaming setup with this LED Xbox stand. With seven colours to choose from, and a multicoloured setting, this can be a sleek way of customising your setup to your taste. The colours and lights can be adjusted via buttons on the stand.

The stand features four strips of eight LED lights, powered through the USB port straight on the Xbox. It also has a replacement USB port and an extra USB-C port, so you can still connect devices to your console while it’s plugged in. The base design allows for ventilation from the console, and the stand itself adds an extra layer of sturdiness to the upright console.

Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition

As part of Xbox’s ongoing 20th Anniversary celebrations, a new, special edition controller was released. The wireless controller goes back to the original Xbox, with its translucent shell and silver interior details. The green hand grips and the ‘20′ on the front make this a unique product from Xbox, and a special gift for anybody who’s a fan of the brand.

The controller is battery-powered wireless and has a battery life of up to 40 hours. It has a hybrid D-pad, allowing for extra precision in-game. It also features textured grips on the triggers, bumpers and back-case, so this can be a solid choice for a controller upgrade.

Halo Master Chief Limited Edition Cable Guy

This officially licensed Halo product is a perfect gift for the true Xbox fan. Master Chief, from the Xbox-exclusive Halo series, is stood on a light-up Xbox stand with hands out to hold smartphones, controllers, or other tech.

It stands approximately 20cm tall, and comes with a 2-metre micro USB charging cable. The Halo display piece will complete any gamer’s setup, and makes for perfect Xbox merch.

Paladone Xbox Heat Mug

If that gamer in your life loves hot drinks, especially while gaming, you can’t go wrong with this Xbox-themed mug. This eye-catching mug from Paladone is heat-sensitive. When cold it shows the black design, full of iconic Xbox controller buttons. When hot, the design changes to the bright green Xbox logo with a detailed illustration of the controller.

The officially-licensed mug would make a great collectable gift for any die-hard Xbox gamers. It’s ceramic with a 300ml size, and it’d look great on a gamer’s desk amongst their setup.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership

Give the gift of gaming this year with a month’s membership of Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass gives players access to over 100 games that they can stream or download onto their console, along with all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold.

The current Xbox Game Pass library includes some big names, from The Witcher to The Elder Scrolls to Halo. Games are added frequently, and the membership includes free perks and member discounts.

Xbox Controller Alarm Clock

It looks almost exactly like the iconic Xbox controller, but it’s actually an alarm clock. This display piece, which shows the time and date, would make a fun, novelty gift for an Xbox gamer.

Whether it’ll be used as an alarm clock or just as a clock display – this is a fun yet functional gift idea.

VENOM Xbox Series X/S Twin Docking Station

Currys With two rechargeable battery packs, this charging station from Venom makes a great practical addition for any gamer’s setup. The dock provides easy charging – simply place the controllers on to leave them charging.

For solo gamers, the twin station is able to ensure that there’s never a battery without charge. Plus, for those who share consoles to play together, this is a handy way to make sure the controllers are always ready.

Xbox Logo Desk Light

MenKind

To show just how much Xbox lights up their life, why not give that special person the Xbox Logo Light as a gift? It works just as it does on the console: you touch the light and it turns on.

It can be powered by 3 AA batteries or with the USB cable that’s included in the box. It’s also made from Breakdown Plastic, a naturally decomposing plastic that can help reduce landfill.