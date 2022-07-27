7 of the best sci-fi games to play in 2022

Set in awe-inspiring lands inhabited by aliens, robots and other fantastical creatures, sci-fi games offer worlds and experiences you would never find in any other genre. Whether you’re looking for an action-packed adventure or something more contemplative, sci-fi games have it all.

From family-friendly romps to high-octane clashes with terrifying enemies, there’s something for everyone in our list of favourites. If you’re looking for your next obsession, keep scrolling to find the best sci-fi games to play this year.

The best sci-fi games to play in 2022

Horizon Forbidden West

PS4 / PS5

This sequel to the popular 2017 game Horizon Zero Dawn tells the story of protagonist Aloy, who’s searching for the truth in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by intricately designed robotic creatures.

Fighting impending extinction, you’ll have to discover the hidden threats, team up with warring factions and battle both human and machine enemies.

With awe-inspiring panoramas, this sci-fi game uses vibrant colours to bring the Forbidden West to life, from its lush forests and mountains to the sunken cities of the ancient past.

Halo Infinite

PC / Xbox Series / Xbox One

Infinite is the long-awaited latest edition in the Halo series, released more than half a decade after the previous entry. It mixes single- and multiplayer gameplay and introduces a whole host of new and exciting features.

Using weapons, vehicles and equipment, you’ll explore the full scale of the Halo universe and combat the game’s most terrifying antagonist yet - all as the heroic Master Chief.

Play on your PC, Xbox One or Xbox Series X, which offers superfast load times and resolution up to 4k at 60fps.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

PS5

Known for its fast-paced, intergalactic-themed gameplay, vibrant visuals and lovable animal-like protagonists, Ratchet & Clank creates a fun-filled fantasy world. It’s a good sci-fi game for youngsters, but still enjoyable for all the family.

One of PlayStation’s original icons, Ratchet & Clank is exclusive to PS5, and has now been updated with enhanced lighting and ray tracing for the series’ most visually appealing journey yet.

The high-fidelity audio also gives you the sense of being immersed in the game world, as it delivers 3D spatial environments for surround sound right into your own headphones.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

PC / PS4 / Xbox One

The long-awaited remaster of one of the most well known sci-fi series ever, this edition includes all three Mass Effect games and all their DLC. You’ll get updated gameplay and textures, but with the same story gamers have loved for the past decade.

Take control of Commander Shepard as you explore the detailed universe of the far flung future. You have the power to affect the outcome of the story with the decisions you make, and the narrative remembers each of your choices along the way.

DOOM Eternal

PC / PS4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch

Not one for the faint-hearted, this demon-slaying sequel to the reboot of one of gaming’s most iconic series puts you on a high-intensity one-man mission to defeat the armies of Hell.

Battling to save humanity as demons invade Earth, you’ll fight in space, in Hell and across dimensions, using your skills to defeat the hordes of enemies standing in your way.

Glory kills and the classic chainsaw make their triumphant returns, and with the new shoulder-mounted flamethrower and retractable wrist blade, you can rip and tear your way through even the toughest of Hell’s minions.

Outer Wilds

PC / PS4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch

For a unique experience unlike anything you’ve ever played before, try Outer Wilds. It’s a story-focused exploration game set in an intricately connected solar system stuck in an infinite time loop.

Tasked with uncovering the mysteries of your ever-changing environment, you’ll join the new Outer Wilds Ventures space programme to follow unusual signals and decode the secrets of an alien past. But you’ll have to be quick - planets crumble and cities disappear as you try to unlock hidden clues.

For the best experience, go in completely blind and it’ll be a game you never forget.

Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order

PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series / Xbox One / Google Stadia

Based on one of the most iconic sci-fi series ever made, Fallen Order packs both a compelling story and a familiar universe. The story takes place between the third and fourth Star Wars movies and features the best lightsaber combat of any modern game from the franchise.

Forced out of hiding from the Empire, your mission is to retrieve vital knowledge to reinstate the Jedi Order before the Imperial Inquisitors uncover your plans. You’ll need to brush up on your lightsaber and puzzle-solving skills and use the Force to defeat your enemies.

Along with your loyal crew aboard the Mantis, use your Jedi powers to jump, climb and wall-run through the forests of Kashyyyk and the pits of Dathomir in a thrilling race against time.