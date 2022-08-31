The best gamer gadgets of 2022

With gaming being as popular as it is, gadgets, gear and tech for gamers are advancing at an exciting rate. This is perfect for passionate gamers, but also for anybody looking for those hard-to-find gift ideas.

Advertisement

From upgrades to your gaming experience, to practical pieces of tech, to ways to further personalise and decorate your setup... We've collated the best gamer gadgets to elevate your gaming.

Best gaming gadgets to buy in 2022

Sony PlayStation VR Mega Pack

PlayStation gamers will have seen the myriad games that are now available on PSVR. From Resident Evil 7 to Firewall Zero Hour, PlayStation have been utilising their VR technology to produce an exciting range of dynamic titles.

The PlayStation VR Mega Pack is a great way to get stuck into it. The headset comes with the camera and stand included, which you'll often have to buy separately, and the pack includes 5 popular games that show off the PSVR experience in different ways. The PSVR headset and camera are compatible with PS4 and PS5.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo's series of Game & Watch consoles dates back to the 1980s, where individual games were programmed into their own handheld devices. This all-new version celebrates the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, offering a familiar style of retro graphics and original sounds with newer and more reliable technology.

The Game & Watch features three games: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Having three classic games on a portable device is fun in itself, but you can also get the experience of the original games by switching to the Japanese version.

Redragon K585 DITI One-Handed Gaming Keyboard

Designed for more serious gamers, the Redragon K585 gaming keyboard streamlines all the buttons needed into a slim and compact keyboard. Seven macro keys can be set by the user, with 28 macro settings available, and there are 5 different keyboard modes that easily be switched between.

All 42 keys have an anti-ghosting feature, meaning they can be activated regardless of how many other keys are being pressed. There's even a dedicated button to activate the in-game map. Plus, the clear, tactile keys are backlit with a whole spectrum of available colours.

SanDisk microSD for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch users will know how limited their storage capacities can be. An SD card allows you to store a load of additional games and saved content, and the Nintendo Switch microSD cards are the perfect choice.

They come in various sizes between 64GB and 512GB, each with a different but instantly recognisable Nintendo symbol.

Sega Astro City Mini

The Sega Astro City was a popular choice among arcade goers, offering a range of Sega titles in a big, cabinet machine. The Sega Astro City Mini miniaturises the experience into a retro games console for the home, with 37 games preloaded.

For more old-school gaming, check out 8 of the best retro games consoles.

Buy now from GAME (£130.00)

Razer BlackShark V2

Widely praised as one of the best gaming headsets available, the Razer BlackShark V2 can bring dynamic audio to your gaming. Using THX spatial audio, the headphones offer virtual surround sound to give you clarity on the sounds and locations of your surroundings.

The speakers have dedicated drivers for the highs, lows and mids, ensuring that each element of the audio is bright and clear. The headset also has a USB sound card that can enhance your voice, with features that can isolate your speech and reduce background noise.

RGB Gaming Mouse Pad with Wireless Charging

The size of this mouse pad makes it perfect for gaming, with plenty of space for your keyboard, phone and mouse. The pad is surrounded by fully customisable lights, offering different light modes and millions of colours for you to choose from.

A 15W charging pad makes this even more appealing, as it gives you the chance to have your phone charging right next to you while you play.

For more options, why not take a look at the best gaming mouse pads?

Logitech G PRO Gaming Mouse - League of Legends Edition

This League of Legends special edition brings the responsive and ergonomic features of Logitech's PRO gaming series into a sleek, purpose-built mouse. Additional buttons help to streamline your gaming while the lightweight mouse, shaped to fit your hand, lets you take full control of your movements.

Buy now from Logitech (£109.99)

Thrustmaster T-GT II Racing Wheel

Perfect for racing games and simulators, the Thrustmaster T-GT II Racing Wheel attempts to create a driving experience that's as realistic as possible.

Intuitive responsiveness and real-time force feedback are key features, as well as drift curve calculation that makes sure the resistance is the same regardless of the game. It's compatible with PC, PS4 and PS5.

For more immersive gaming tech, check out our picks of the best racing wheels.

Buy now from GAME (£699.99)

New Bee Headphone Stand with Wireless Charging

Neatly charge your phone and headset together with this wireless charging stand from New Bee. It's compatible with standard wireless charging-enabled devices, and there's an LED indicator so you know when it's charging.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

For streamers, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 combines all of your apps and commands into one device. The deck is customisable - you can set what apps, games and actions each button activates - and even the colours, lights and icons can be changed to suit your style.

Corsair iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers

Lighting towers are an exciting way of individualising your gaming setup. The Corsair iCUE LT100 towers have 46 customisable LED lights each, and they can be synchronised to match the colours and ambience with what's happening on your screen.

Razer Kishi

Advertisement

The Razer Kishi lets you play mobile games with a handheld controller. The controller extends to fit your phone screen right in the centre, giving the feel of an experience similar to the PSP or the Gameboy Advance.