Best gaming mouse pads to buy in 2022

Whether you're a dedicated gamer, or simply partial to a catch up with friends over Minecraft, a specialised gaming mouse pad can make your gaming experience a whole lot more enjoyable. The smooth cloth surfaces allow for rapid mouse movements, and with many designs offering RGB lighting, you can create a more immersive and professional gaming setup.

We've put together a list of eight gaming mouse pads with varying features including wireless charging panels, extra wrist support and lighting effects so you can find a suitable gaming accessory to help you up your game. You'll find a range of price points, so there's something for all budgets.

Best gaming mouse pads for 2022

XL RGB gaming mouse mat

For an extra large gaming mouse pad, with plenty of room for both your mouse and gaming keyboard, give this light-up mat a go. It measures 79 x 30cm, so if you've got a spacious desk and a large monitor, this design could do the job nicely.

This gaming mouse pad is one of the many options featuring RGB lighting, and there are nine different light colours to choose from - including green, yellow, purple, pink and orange - as well as flashing and fade options, so you can really go to town on creating your ideal gaming atmosphere. As an added bonus, the smooth surface is also waterproof - handy for those pesky drink spillages that can interrupt an intense session.

Logitech G840 XL gaming mouse pad

If League of Legends is your game of choice, why not really show your passion for the game and opt for a themed gaming mouse pad? This Logitech design has a rubber base to help keep the mat securely in place so you can swipe, flick and click without interruption. The smooth, moderate-friction surface should help with those rapid mouse movements too. Measuring 90 x 40cm, you can spread out your devices - gaming headsets and keyboards - for a comfortable gaming setup whilst protecting your desk.

This design is also available in black and pink if League of Legends isn't your jam.

RGB gaming mouse pad with wireless charger

Another large, light-up gaming mouse pad to consider, but this one also has the benefit of a wireless charger. Just place your smart phone on the 15W charging panel and fuel up as you play. This also helps you keep an eye on messages and emails whilst you're involved in a game (a useful perk if you're on a WFH break). The lights even indicate when your device is fully charged - steady green and you're good to go.

Razer Goliathus Chroma RGB extended mouse pad

This soft gaming mouse pad from popular brand Razer is pretty large measuring roughly 92 x 29.4cm. You can set up in-game alerts so the RGB lights react to your play, so it's one to consider if you're after a fully immersive experience. This mat also works with all gaming mice so you won't need to worry about finding a new one for your swanky new mouse pad.

SteelSeries Qck Prism gaming mouse pad

This SteelSeries gaming mouse mat is great if you're tight for desk space as it's just for your mouse, rather than your keyboard too. The light up border is rather helpful, letting you know when it's time to reload and if your friends have messaged.

What's more, this gaming mouse pad also syncs up to any Prism-enabled tech you may have - mouse, headset, keyboard - allowing you to enjoy an interactive light show. Nice touch if you want to go all out.

ADX Lava gaming surface

The ADX Lava gaming mouse pad is a budget-friendly pick, and while it looks fairly unassuming, it's still a desirable choice for gaming. Measuring 40 x 28 cm, the pad has been specifically designed to work with gaming mouse sensors for more control and precision, and the non-slip base should allow for a steady base, allowing you to fully concentrate on your next move.

The non-flashy design is less disco-rave, and more office '9 to 5' in comparison to the RGB lighting designs, so it's sure to slot into any working environment if you're after a practical choice.

Corsair MM350 XL gaming mouse pad

This gaming mat aims to cover your whole desk, measuring a whopping 93 x 40 cm. It's thick too, at 4mm, so one to consider if you like a plush, padded base for your gaming equipment. Thicker mats are also useful if you have a particularly uneven desk.

The anti-fray cloth design aims to prevent surface peeling, so one for daily gamers after a durable desk accessory.

Mouse mat with wrist rest

Not as gaming focused or elaborate as the other options in our roundup, but this funky mouse pad offers wrist support and a smooth Lycra surface, so depending on your gaming style, it could work a treat. Its small size wouldn't work too well for vigorous mouse movements, but if you're a fan of point-and-click games - Candy Crush anyone? - we reckon it's a solid choice. Rest up your wrist, and click away. We like the funky pattern too, a nice change from solid black.

