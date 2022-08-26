The best gaming mice for 2022

If you’re a PC gamer of any kind, you know the value of a decent mouse. The best gaming mice on the market come with lots of clever features to give you precise control and rapid responses during even the most intense gameplay. Look for high USB report rates for quick responses between clicks and on-screen action, and good DPI (dots per inch) and IPS (inches per second) settings to give you perfect precision.

These days, some of the best gaming mice are wireless, but it’s worth considering wired options for lower latency, so you can be sure your mouse can keep up. The mouse’s size, weight and ergonomics are also important, and you may want to look out for designs with RGB to light up your gaming area.

If you’re ready to upgrade your station, keep scrolling to find the best gaming mice you can buy right now.

The best gaming mice to buy in 2022

Logitech G502 HERO

Known for its large selection of high-quality computer equipment, Logitech has become one of the brand leaders when it comes to gaming mice. The G502 HERO is an Amazon best seller - and for good reason.

As the name implies, this mouse uses Logitech’s most accurate sensor, the HERO 25K. Plus, it's super-fast, with the ability to move at over 400 IPS, thanks to the adjustable 100-25,600 DPI.

The adjustable weighting system sets the HERO apart from the rest. Add up to five 3.6g weights in different locations around the mouse until you’ve found the perfect distribution.

You’ll also get 11 fully programmable buttons and rubberised grips on the side.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse

Another popular option from Logitech, the G Pro X Superlight has plenty of clever features. Like the G502 HERO, it has an adjustable DPI of 100-25,600 and a top speed of 400 IPS. The USB report rate is 1 millisecond, so you’ll be able to enjoy high-intensity games without any annoying delay.

At just 63g, the G Pro X Superlight is almost 25% lighter than Logitech’s regular G Pro wireless mouse, making quick and nimble manoeuvres easy.

Plus, this mouse is completely carbon neutral, thanks to the manufacturer’s focus on renewable energy and carbon offsetting.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Recognisable for its eye-catching honeycomb grill, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 is a stylish option - perfect for dedicated gaming dens. The RRP is around £130, so it’s one for the hardcore gamers among us.

While you might think the honeycomb shell is included just for aesthetic reasons, it actually reduces the mouse’s weight by 20g, making it easier to achieve rapid adjustments on the fly. The maximum 18,000 DPI setting, 400 IPS and ultra-fast data transmission also help to reduce latency for a seamless gaming experience.

Nine programmable buttons, including five quick-action side keys and an up/down flick switch allow for accurate and precise responses.

As for the battery, you’ll get up to 180 hours of gameplay, and charging for just 15 minutes gives you 40 hours of power. Alternatively, you can use the detachable USB-C Super Mesh Cable.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

Known for its wide selection of gaming equipment, including keyboards, screens and hardware, Razer is a trustworthy brand to consider for your next mouse.

Impressive battery life is the standout feature of the Basilisk X Hyperspeed, so it’s a great choice if you’re after a wireless mouse. This one lasts for 285 hours, but by using Bluetooth you can push its battery life up to 450 hours.

A maximum 16,000 DPI optical sensor comes included as standard, along with six programmable buttons.

Trust GXT 105 Izza Wired Gaming Mouse

If you’re looking for a leftie-friendly mouse with LED lights at an affordable price, you can’t go wrong with the Trust GXT 105. It’ll change colour depending on your cursor speed, which you can adjust between 800 and 2,400 DPI.

With six external buttons, the GXT 105 has fewer keys than other mice on the market, but it outshines others when it comes to ergonomics. The mouse’s casing has a rubberised finish for extra comfort and grip - and you can use it with either hand.

Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro Wired Gaming Mouse

Known for its gaming hardware, Corsair is another brand to look out for when browsing PC accessories. Here, it offers a streamlined gaming mouse with a contoured body and rubber side grips.

The total weight is just 85g to allow flicks of the wrist to go further than ever. The optical sensor provides a maximum DPI of 12,000; lower than other gaming mice, but enough to keep you in control.

Corsair keeps things simple with six programmable buttons and a quick set-up, so you can get going almost as soon as the mouse is out of the box.

Razer Naga X Gaming Mouse

Designed with a total of 19 programmable buttons, the sleek Razer Naga X gives you a high level of control during gameplay. You’ll get an exceptional 12-key mechanical thumb grid on the left, and a rare tilting scroll wheel, which moves side to side, as well as up and down.

Other impressive features include the 0.2ms response time - among the fastest on the market - and the 50g acceleration, which will enhance your immersion with lightning-fast responses.

This mouse is ideal for gamers with medium to large hands, or for those who use a claw grip while playing.

