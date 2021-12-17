Best gaming keyboards: 9 set-ups to help you win

In the hyper-competitive world of online gaming, successfully hitting the right keys at the right time can make all the difference between a stunning victory or a tragic defeat. That’s why your keyboard set-up matters.

Advertisement

There are plenty of keyboard elements that have been introduced to streamline your gameplay or keep you comfortable during those long sessions, so we’ve put together our picks of the best gaming keyboards on the market right now.

Whether you’d like to prioritise a palm rest to see you through a long RPG campaign, need a portable bit of kit that you can carry to tournaments, or want something with a bit of durability so you can hammer away at the keys, we’ve got you covered with our round-up below.

Best gaming keyboards 2021

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

If you’re looking for a set-up that will immediately impress in a big, visual way, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is backlit with RGB LEDs and is fitted with a range of lighting effects. The keys themselves are translucent which allows the light display to stand out even more, with the option to use the compatible HyperX NGENUITY software to personalise the lights for a bespoke feel.

The top of the keyboard features quick access buttons, as well as dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel for an easy and tactile experience. The frame itself is also made with solid steel so you can hammer away at the keys mid-action without any concern it will slip out from under you.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

The G213 prodigy keyboard from Logitech promises a fast and tactile experience due to their responsive keys, and features anti-ghosting which basically means you can press several keys at once with no limit on how many are registered – handy for speedy gameplay or using special moves.

When the gaming sessions get a little too intense there’s a palm rest on the keyboard so you can relax a little before the next map loads, as well as adjustable feet so you can set the keyboard to a height that is most comfortable when you’re undertaking a serious mission.

It’s also spill-resistant, so if you get overly excited and knock your drink over, it’s protected up to 60ml.

League of Legends Pro Keyboard

This pro League of Legends keyboard has tournament gaming in mind, designed to give you the edge in a competition environment.

Boasting a tenkeyless structure (which means the numeric keypad on the right hand side has been removed), this keyboard is smaller and lighter as a result, and also has a cordless option which means extra room to move your mouse, and a more efficient keyboard for rushing out the door.

Thanks to the customisable RGB setting you can light up specific keys, either to highlight important strokes you plan to hit, or as a clever way to customise your hardware. The keyboard also sits on rubber feet to keep it sturdy when the action heats up.

Roccat Magma Membrane Gaming Keyboard

This colourful keyboard from Roccat may seem like an attention-grabber thanks to its potential to display 16.8 million colours due to its RGB backlighting which targets five separate zones. However, it simultaneously boasts a subtle approach, with rubber dome keys for silent typing when you want to concentrate.

It also has a detachable palm rest so you can get comfy for more relaxed gameplay, or remove it when you’re ready to sit up and head straight into the action.

Alienware 510K Low-Profile Gaming Keyboard

Promising to deliver on durability, Alienware say this keyboard can manage 50 million keystrokes without seeing a loss in quality, which will come in handy if you’re button bashing.

It features a sound roller on the right-hand side for a tactile and easily adjustable experience, helping you to manage your settings quickly without becoming distracted from the gameplay.

The keys are also raised in a floating style which means you can clean up easily after a long day (or night) of gaming, perfect for when the crumbs accumulate during those all-important snack breaks.

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Gaming Keyboard

Quiet, quickness and resilience are the aims of this gaming keyboard from SteelSeries. The Apex 3 TKL promises their keystrokes to be whisper silent if you’d prefer a subtle set-up or want to play at night without disturbing anyone. They should also be pretty rugged, boasting keys which aim to last for over 20 million presses.

They’ve done away with the ten-key number-pad to make this a more compact keyboard, allow the user to prioritise their mouse and make big swinging actions during their gameplay.

Both dust and water resistant, this claims to be a durable bit of kit that doesn’t require much in the way of upkeep, and has a handy multimedia control so you can efficiently change the volume or brightness mid-game.

Razer Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard

As you strike the keys they naturally fade with time, unless you have the Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard at the fingertips who say their key details will never wear down. This is because they’re made from doubleshot PBT keycaps which are designed to last longer, and feature labels that shouldn’t fade.

It’s also fitted with a cushioned wrist support at the bottom to help you relax and relieve pressure on your wrists. This is backlit with its RGB glow to complement the potential 16.8 million colours that are also present beneath the keys, which responds dynamically with 150 integrated games for a more immersive atmosphere.

Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Promising to deliver keystrokes that are quick and responsive, the Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO have used Titan switches that should feel both reactive and mechanical. The board itself features a top plate that is made from anodized aluminium to keep it sturdy under pressure, which also helps protect it from damage should it take a battering in the heat of battle.

The keys have individually targeted RGB lighting powered by long-lasting LEDs, for a sophisticated set-up that should see you through many sessions to come.

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

Available in both black and white, this wireless gaming keyboard from Logitech aims to create a high-quality, portable option for gaming at home or taking your skills to the next tournament.

Although this keyboard can be plugged in via USB, it boasts a pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless set up so you can stay on top of the action without risking any delays.

The keys themselves have gone for a subtle, low-profile approach, with mechanical switches that aim to deliver a high speed and performance, while staying in keeping with the compact design.