The best wireless phone chargers for iPhones and Androids

Fed up of frayed cables and dodgy connections? It may be time to up your game and invest in a wireless charger. The handy charging pads allow you to fuel up your phone without the faff of detangling cables, and some can also charge both iPhones and Androids so everyone in your household can benefit.

Wireless chargers come in all shapes, colours and sizes, with some boasting a range of additional charging facilities and quirky stands. So whether you’re after a grand, multi-functional gadget that sanitises your credit card as you charge, or a straightforward device you can chuck in your bag, we’ve got you and your wireless charging needs covered.

The best wireless phone chargers for 2021

Native Union wireless charging stand

If you’re looking for a device that functions as an aesthetically pleasing desk accessory as well as a practical charger, this could do the trick. The rose design is pretty fetching and stands out in comparison to the plain black and white models. It works with all QI wireless enabled devices including Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21+ and iPhone SE. While it’s slightly pricier than your average charger, the fact it works with so many different phone models makes it a useful piece of tech to have around.

We’re fans of the upright stand feature too, which is handy for facial recognition and video calls. You can choose to charge it on either portrait or landscape mode, which is another nice touch. The charger should work through most phone cases so you shouldn’t need to strip your phone of its funky exterior before charging.

Anker wireless charger

This is a simple and sleek design, and one you can easily pop in your bag if you want to use it both at home and in the office. It’s a speedy, 10W charger that works for QI-enabled devices such as LG, Sony and Samsung. There’s a charging status LED indicator which tells you if you’re phone is charging, or struggling to charge due to an obstruction, so you can quickly alter the phone’s position if necessary. It’s available in both white and black, and it’s a solid and affordable choice if you’re after a straightforward, no-frills option.

Belkin 3-in-1 charger

Now we’re reaching into the multi-functional territory. This is one for loyal Apple users, as you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch and AirPods all at once. It’s a pretty stylish and useful bedside accessory. Just charge overnight and all of your devices will be ready for the day ahead when you wake up. Easy.

Belkin Boost Charge UV sanitiser

This clever device is a two-fold design that both charges and cleans. You can charge your phone and sanitise items such as credit cards, jewellery, keys, or perhaps another phone, at the same time. The box contains UV lights that zap away up to 99.99% of bacteria. Just place your grubby items inside the box and choose between a quick 3 minute clean, or a deep 10 minute clean with the click of a button. It’s a useful way to clean important gadgets and possessions without getting them wet.

Just place your phone, or other QI-enabled devices such as wireless earbuds, on top of the box when you need some extra juice. It’s compatible with a range of QI-enabled smartphones including Apple, Samsung and Google phones, so everyone in the house can enjoy a charged-up, germ-free device.

Apple MagSafe charger This is another option for Apple fans, but specifically Apple MagSafe tech fans. If you have an iPhone 12 or later, it should contain the special magnetic rings that make it MagSafe. This means you can enjoy attractive and colourful accessories such as phone cases and leather wallets that simply snap onto your phone. This charger allows you to charge your MagSafe phone, even through a MagSafe phone case, so you can enjoy a speedy charging session. Buy now from Amazon (£32.50) 2 in 1 headphone stand with wireless charger Oakywood If you want to keep your headphones tangle-free and in good nick, this 2-in-1 headphone stand and charger is a classy choice. The wooden base functions as a 15W wireless charger, and you can choose between a light oak or a darker walnut. You just need to place your phone on the base. It works with all QI-enabled devices so Huawei, Sony and Google users are all welcome. The stylish design makes it a nice home or office accessory, as well as a multi-functional gadget.