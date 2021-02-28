Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What is polarised light?
What is polarised light? © PiccoloNamek, CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/), via Wikimedia Commons

What is polarised light?

What is polarisation and why is it in my sunglasses?

Published:

Light is a transverse wave: the wave is S-shaped, with the curves of the S at right angles to the direction it travels. Essentially, the wave vibrates up and down as it travels forwards.

Advertisement

But ‘up’ and ‘down’ are not fixed directions. The vibrations could be vertical, horizontal, or at any angle in between. In fact, the waves that make up sunlight, for example, are evenly distributed across all angles.

Polarised light, however, is made up of waves with the vibrations at only one angle.

Some animals can see in polarised light, including the fiddler crabs and mantis shrimp in David Attenborough’s Life in Colour.

Diagram showing two transverse waves with different polarisation: one vibrates vertically, and the other horizontally
Transverse waves such as light travel in an S shape, vibrating back and forth vertically, horizontally, or at any angle in between.

How is light polarised?

Light can be polarised by passing it through a polarising filter. A polarising filter has all its molecules aligned in the same direction. As a result, only waves with vibration aligned in the same direction can pass through.

Imagine holding a skipping rope so that it passes between the posts of a picket fence, and waving it up and down. The vertically aligned waves will be able to pass between the gap in the fence posts. But if you wave it from side to side, the waves will be blocked.

Since only a small selection of the waves can pass through a polarising filter, the overall intensity of the light is reduced. This is why sunglasses can be polarised: to reduce brightness and glare without compromising your vision.

Light is also partially polarised when it bounces off a shiny surface. For example, the light that reflects off a horizontal surface, such as a puddle, is mostly horizontally polarised. Polarised sunglasses are usually vertically polarised to reduce the glare from puddles or wet roads.

Read more about light:

Advertisement

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Why do plasma ball light beams move outwards? © iStock
Everyday science

Why do plasma ball light beams move outwards?

Why does light leave the position from which it is created? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does light leave the position from which it is created?

Why is the speed of light constant? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why is the speed of light constant?

Does the speed of light ever change? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does the speed of light ever change?

© Surrey Nano Systems
Everyday science

What is the darkest human-made substance?

Can taking digital photos damage art? © iStock
Everyday science

Can taking digital photos damage art?

What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light?

The thought experiment: How can I jump safely from a moving car? © Acute Graphics
Everyday science

The thought experiment: How can I jump safely from a moving car?