  Smart contact lenses may soon be able to monitor eye health in real time
Smart contact lenses may soon be able to monitor eye health in real time

Smart contact lenses may soon be able to monitor eye health in real time

The technology has recently been awarded a patent and will soon be ready for clinical trials.

Researchers from Purdue University have successfully fitted stretchable biosensors to a commercially available contact lens for the first time. The breakthrough will enable them to gather clinically vital information about patients’ eye health without any discomfort or the need for anaesthetics or other intrusive surgical measures.

“This technology will be greatly beneficial to the painless diagnosis or early detection of many ocular diseases including glaucoma,” said lead researcher Prof Chi Hwan Lee. “Since the first conceptual invention by Leonardo da Vinci, there has been a great desire to utilise contact lenses for eye-wearable biomedical platforms.”

Fitting sensors or other electronics to commercial soft contact lenses has previously proven difficult due to the complex fabrication techniques required to embed them into the soft, flexible, curved shape.

Now, a multidisciplinary group of biomedical, chemical and mechanical engineers based at Purdue have figured out a method of doing so using a combination of printing, electroplating and water-soluble bonding techniques.

The sensors embedded in the lenses can then be connected to a computer via a thin wire and used to record the electrical activity in the retina by detecting minute changes in its sensitivity to light.

The technology has been awarded a patent and the researchers are now looking to begin testing it in clinical trials.

“This technology will allow doctors and scientists to better understand spontaneous retinal activity with significantly improved accuracy, reliability, and user comfort,” said clinical lead Prof Pete Kollbaum, the director of the Borish Center for Ophthalmic Research.

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor of BBC Science Focus magazine. He has a MSc in Physics.

