Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Is it true that we only use 10 per cent of our brain?
Is it true that we only use 10 per cent of our brain? © Getty Images

Is it true that we only use 10 per cent of our brain?

Asked by: John James, Somerset

This is an urban myth: scans show that most of the brain is active even when we’re not doing much. It’s true that brains are adaptable, and we have huge potential to learn new skills, but this happens mostly via the formation of new connections and networks in the brain, not through the activation of previously idle areas.

Advertisement

The brain is a huge energy-guzzler, and it wouldn’t make sense for us to have evolved to use a fraction of such a costly organ.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Christian Jarrett

Christian Jarrett

Social networks

 

Tags

356-banners-XMAS4
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Why do we have nightmares when we have a fever? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do we have nightmares when we have a fever?

Why can’t we remember early life?
The Human Body

Why can’t we remember early life?

What causes addiction? © iStock
The Human Body

What causes addiction?

Why can emotional pain feel physical? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why can emotional pain feel physical?

Why do songs get stuck in my head? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do songs get stuck in my head?

Could we see brain scanners used in criminal cases? © Getty Images see brain scanners used in criminal cases? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Could we see brain scanners used in criminal cases?

What’s the neurological difference between anaesthesia and sleep? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What’s the neurological difference between anaesthesia and sleep?

What are the physiological effects of too much g-force? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What are the physiological effects of too much g-force?