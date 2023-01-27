There's a lot going on in everyday life. Sometimes the noise and buzz of the day-to-day can drown out our perspective on things. What do we do in these moments? Take a closer look.

Microscopes open up a whole new way to examine life. They allow us to look beyond what the naked eye can detect, opening our eyes to a new world.

This is our list of the best microscopes on the market, with something for every experience level and budget. The options below have been chosen with in-depth research and analysis of consumer reviews.

Types of microscope

Monocular Microscope

Monocular microscopes are equipped with one eyepiece. Essentially, what you're looking at won't have much depth.

They are usually used in laboratories and classrooms for studying slide samples.

Binocular Microscope

Binocular microscopes have two eyepieces and magnify with greater depth.

They are often considered the most comfortable microscope to use, as they simulate the way we look at the world.

Their higher magnification range makes them suitable for use across a variety of applications.

Trinocular Microscope

The trinocular microscope features a third eyepiece. The extra eye allows users to mount a microscope camera to take pictures or capture videos.

Best Microscopes

Best Budget Microscope

BEBANG 100X-2000X Microscope

Buy now from Amazon (£84.99)

This monocular microscope from Bebang features a 2x lens, with 4x, 10x and 40x objective lenses, allowing up to six methods of magnification - from 100x, to 2000x. These levels of magnification claim to provide a precise focus with clear, sharp images.

There are also top and bottom LEDs to help illuminate objects, as well as five colour discs with a separate switch and brightness adjustment knob.

Bebang also include a phone adapter, allowing users to take pictures and videos of what they're looking at. There are a number of accessories included, with vials, tweezers and slides to get any budding scientist up and running in no time.

Best Binocular Microscope

Amscope 40X-2000X Binocular LED Compound Microscope

Buy now from Amscope (£322.99)

This advanced microscope features a magnification range that can shift from 40x to 2000x, with the provided colour-coded lenses. It’s designed for older students and professionals, with a binocular head for precise adjustments.

Amscope also fit a digital camera to monitor and capture photos and videos, with software compatible with Windows and Mac. There are 50 blank slides and 100 cover slips for dry and wet mount specimens, with LED lighting to help illuminate the display.

If you’re looking for an advanced microscope for teaching or labs, you may have found what you’re looking for.

Best Budget Microscope

John Lewis 900x Microscope Set

Buy now from John Lewis (£28.00)

This microscope from John Lewis is an aesthetically pleasing toy, designed to inspire an interest in microscopes for anyone just getting started.

It features magnification of up to 900x, with a tough die-cast body. There are a number of scientific accessories to help spark some scientific interest, including a petri dish, vials, and tweezers.

Best Phone Compatible Microscope

Ninyoon 4K WiFi Microscope

Buy now from Amazon (£33.98)

This affordable microscope gives users access to a 4k display, entirely wirelessly. It's compatible with iPhone and Android, as well as iMac and Windows devices.

This high-tech piece of kit allows users to work with wide angle and long focal lengths, able to magnify from 50x up to 1000x. It uses a USB charging port, with a battery life allowing for up to four hours of use at a time.

The wireless capability means it can be angled away from objects, able to suit everything from coin collectors to welders. The digital design allows for a number of different controls.

You can zoom, take pictures or snapshots, as well as use a dial to adjust the LED lighting, with eight sets of LEDs for maximum illumination.

Best Trinocular Microscope

40X-2000X LED Lab Trinocular Compound Microscope

Buy now from Amscope (£245.99)

Amscope’s trinocular microscope is fitted with magnification settings that can shift from 40x to 2000x, with a 360-degree swivelling head.

The main advantage of this microscope is the trinocular port, which can add photo and video capability by attaching a microscope camera.

There’s also an LED illumination system with coarse and fine focusing. Designed for teachers, labs and advanced students, this top of the range microscope is a must for anyone intrigued by the world of biological or pharmaceutical research.

Best Microscope for Interactive Learning

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Microscope

Buy now from Argos (£80.00)

This microscope is designed to help young children learn about the wonders of biology, with a microscope that allows for up to 200x magnification on samples.

To stimulate an interest in biology and help budding biologists learn, the microscope is fitted with smart slides that display BBC Science videos and images, covering everything from what makes leaves change colour to the structure of plant cells.

Children can use the reusable slides or large sample tray to get a closer look at objects, while learning about up to 15 different topics.

Best Beginner Microscope

AMSCOPE Kids 40X-1000X Portable Student Microscope

Buy now from Amscope (£72.99)

This beginner’s microscope is designed to be easy to use, suitable for children and young adults. It features a 40-1000x magnification, with top and bottom LED illumination for translucent and opaque objects.

Amscope claim this microscope is perfect for looking at ultra-thin samples, leaves or insects. It’s also battery powered, so it can be used on the go.