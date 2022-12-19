Recent conversations about mindfulness have driven everything from meditation apps to ASMR social media content. But there is another, more familiar technology that provides a similar slow-release satisfaction: puzzles.

The age-old practice is great for memory and problem solving, but it might also help you relax and decompress. We've listed our favourite options below; whether a seasoned veteran or budding beginner, there's something for everyone.

The jigsaws listed are all, of course, science related. They can help you learn about areas of interest, or they can simply satisfy your inner (or very much outer) science geek.

Robotime 3d Wooden Puzzle – Solar System

This 3D puzzle from Robotime attempts to simulate the orbit of the 8 planets of the solar system. It’s part of their gear drive series, featuring 316 pieces of intricate wooden carvings and small designs of planets and satellites, created with a laser cutting tool.

It combines puzzle work with a small amount of woodwork, needing you to sand down the gears with sandpaper and wax to help the model spin smoothly. Once assembled, the model features a button which can be twisted to make the sun light up and the planets rotate. It makes a useful STEM model for children and adults alike, working as a relaxing ornamental light.

Eurographics Heart Puzzle

This puzzle from Eurographics displays the anatomy of one of the human body's most vital organs. Built out of 1000 pieces, this challenging jigsaw is not for the faint-hearted (pun intended).

It's impressively in-depth, featuring both the interior and exterior, as well as the function of the heart and a complete description of the veins and circulatory system. It's a great way to combine puzzling with biology.

Periodic Table Jigsaw

This periodic table puzzle is the perfect way to learn about one of the most fundamental icons of chemistry. The construction of 300 pieces makes this a slightly easier jigsaw to complete, meaning it could be worked out in one sitting and repeated for true mastery.

Putting the pieces together is a great way to visualise and test your memory of each element. Think of this as a flash card. Just a bit more fun.

Ridley's Endangered World 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

A great tool for learning about one of the most important factors in the natural world right now, this puzzle takes users through the struggles of the world’s most endangered species. It features illustrations of over thirty animals across the globe, complete with captions that describe the threats they face in their habitats. There's a lot to learn, from the polar bear and the puffin to the lesser-known addax - the white antelope residing in the Sahara Desert.

This 1000 piece jigsaw features an unusual circular shape, perfect for placing in the centre of a table for multiple people to work in collaboration. You can learn together, with friends or at a family gathering.

Shashibo Shape Shifting Box

This magnetic puzzle toy is more about endless possibilities than a specific end result. Created by sand artist Andreas Hoenigschmid, this puzzle toy aims to be accessible for people of all ages and abilities.

The box features 36 magnets that can shift the vibrant surfaces into over 70 different shapes. The magnetic cubes aim to satisfy an interest in geometry and STEM, but they're also stated to specifically deliver a therapeutic effect. This could be the perfect gift for anyone interested in expressing their creativity.

The Happy Puzzle Company Genius Star Game

If a relaxing puzzle doesn't sound all that appealing, this could be the perfect option. The Genius Star puzzle asks you to race against the clock, either solo or in competition with friends or family. It uses coloured shapes placed into coordinates on a star, able to be solved with a stated 165,888 possible solutions.

There’s even a golden star shape, only possible in 57% of the possible solutions, which doubles your points if you can manage to put it together. You'll need nerves of steel.

EuroGraphics The Tree of Life Jigsaw Puzzle

This puzzle from EuroGraphics features a detailed drawing of the complete Tree of Life, first thought up by Charles Darwin to represent the evolution of humanity from its ancestors.

It features 1000 pieces with an intricate design. If you're up to the task, this could be a brilliant way to refresh your knowledge of evolution.