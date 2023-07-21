Monoculars are small, handheld optical devices designed to provide magnification for one eye. In essence, they’re a single, small telescope. They’re powerful but also particularly compact and portable.

Their ease of use makes them well-liked by enthusiasts across a wide range of interests. Outdoor lovers have found monoculars useful while camping, hiking or birdwatching.

Likewise, watchers of live sporting events have found monoculars handy for zooming into the action from their seats. Others interested in boating, astronomy and sightseeing have also found the monoscope a useful companion.

If you're looking to pick up a monocular today, we've listed our top picks below.

Best monoculars 2023

Usogood 10X42 Monocular

Usogood’s 10x42 Monocular uses a BAK4 prism and FMC multi-layer green film, which the brand claim produces ultra-clear images with reduced distortion, even in low-light conditions.

It’s said to be compact in size and weight, roughly the same as the average smartphone. The body features a rubber-coated grip to keep it from slipping, as well as waterproofing and fog proofing.

The monocular's dual focus rings aim to allow for smoother and more precise focusing, while its compatibility with smartphone holders and tripods should mean you're able to capture stable shots with a wide range of equipment.

Dimensions: 15L x 7.8W x 5.5H

Weight: 0.25 Kilograms

Magnification: 10x

Objective lens diameter: 42 mm

Adasion 12x56 Monocular

Adasion’s 12x56 Monocular offers an 18mm BAK4 prism lens with fully multi-coated technology, designed to clear low light vision and high-contrast, colour-accurate images.

With a 12x magnification and a 56mm objective diameter wide lens, this monocular delivers a field of view of 325ft/1000yards. It comes with a tripod and a universal smartphone adapter for one-click photography.

The monocular's lightweight design, portable hand strap and IPX7 waterproofing aim to offer comfort and protection in challenging weather conditions, which could make it a good pick for outdoor adventures.

Dimensions: 16.9L x 6.6W x 7.4H

Weight: 15.8 Ounces

Magnification: 12x

Objective lens diameter: 56 mm

Silva Pocket 7X Monocular

The Pocket 7X Monocular from Silva features its Bak4 optics and quick focus, providing a field of view of 147 meters and a close focus capability for viewing of close-up objects.

Its 7x magnification and 18mm should ensure steady viewing. The rubberised surface is designed for a grip-friendly texture and the monocular is rainproof, which Silva claim makes it suitable for outdoor use.

It's said to feature a compact design and weighs 46g, which should mean it can be carried in your pocket or backpack. It comes with a wrist strap and carrying bag for added convenience.

Dimensions: ‎11.2 x 8.4 x 6.1 centimetres

Weight: ‎46g

Magnification: 7x

Objective lens diameter: 25 mm

Gosky 12x55 Monocular Telescope

The Gosky 12x55 Monocular Telescope offers 12x magnification combined with a 55mm objective lens, providing easier long-distance watching with a large field of view (352ft/1,000Yds).

Its FMC (Fully Multi-Coating) lens and BAK-4 optics prism are said to provide an impressive light transmittance, resulting in clearer pictures with reduced light reflection.

Gosky claim the monocular features a lightweight and portable design with a hand strap to prevent slippage during use. The IPX7 Nitrogen-filled waterproof construction aims to provide protection against water, fog, dust and shocks.

The monocular also features a long eye-relief and twist-up eye cup, designed to provide greater comfort. The package includes a smartphone adapter for quick alignment, which claims to make it compatible with almost all smartphones on the market.

Dimensions: 17.7L x 8.3H x 5.4W centimetres

Weight: 0.7 Kilograms

Magnification: 12x

Objective lens diameter: 50 mm

Hawke Endurance ED 10x42 Monocular

The Hawke Endurance ED 10x42 Monocular reportedly offers outstanding image quality and colour reproduction due to its extra-low dispersion glass.

Hawke claim it features a compact monocular design with fully multi-coated optics. There’s also a focus knob with 2 turns for close focus at 6.6ft/2m and BAK-4 roof prisms designed for clearer viewing.

This monocular features a twist-up eye cup with position stops to adjust your viewing experience. There’s also nitrogen-purged waterproofing and fog-proofing, for more challenging environments.

Dimensions: 19.6L x 11.7H x 7.1W cm

Weight: 11.5 ounces

Magnification: 10x

Objective lens diameter: 42 mm

Bushnell 191142 Legend Ultra HD Monocular

The Bushnell 191142 Legend Monocular features ED Prime fluorite glass, able to provide a viewing experience of up to 10x magnification.

The Rainguard HD coating aims to provide clear vision in rainy conditions, while the flip-up front cap and cover are designed to protect the lenses from scratches and damage when not in use. It also features focus wheel to adjust your viewing experience.

For your convenience, it also features a belt clip, aiming to allow for easy handling and hands-free carrying. The package includes a carry case, lanyard and lens cloth.

Dimensions: 15L x 10H x 9W cm

Weight: 374 g

Magnification: 10x

Objective lens diameter: 42 mm

Apexel Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit

Apexel’s Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit features a 36X telephoto lens with adjustable focus for capturing images of faraway subjects without compromising image quality. It attaches to the top of your phone, enhancing the magnification.

It can also function separate to the phone, working as a standalone monocular to help you spot settings before attaching for a photo or video. It is compatible with most popular smartphones and tablets.

Dimensions: ‎22.1L x 9.1W x 6.4H cm

Weight: ‎0.06 Pounds

Magnification: 36x

Objective lens diameter: Not applicable

Why buy a monocular?

A monocular is a portable and lightweight optical device, making it convenient for outdoor activities, hiking, birdwatching and travel due to its compact size. They often feature wrist straps and can be packed away easily.

Thanks to its single-handed design, monoculars offers easy handling and free up your other hand. They are often also much cheaper than binoculars or telescopes, so if you're on a budget, they could be a great fit for you.

What should you look for in a monocular?

Magnification

Consider the magnification power of the monocular. Higher magnification allows you to view distant objects more closely, but it may result in a narrower field of view and can be more challenging to stabilise.

Objective lens diameter

The size of the objective lens affects the amount of light that enters the monocular, impacting image brightness and low-light performance.

Larger objective lenses gather in more light and produce brighter images, but they may also make the monocular bulkier and heavier.

Lens coatings

Look for monoculars with high-quality lens coatings, such as fully multi-coated or multi-coated lenses.

These coatings improve light transmission, reduce glare and enhance image clarity and colour fidelity.

Field of view

A wider field of view allows you to see a larger area at once, making it easier to track fast-moving subjects or observe expansive landscapes.

Eye relief

Eye relief refers to the distance between the eyepiece lens and your eye when the entire field of view is visible.

A longer eye relief is beneficial for users who wear eyeglasses, as it allows them to see the full image without vignetting, which can block or blur your peripheral vision.