The 10 best portable speakers for an outdoor party

If you want to start an impromptu party with your favourite tunes, bring some background ambience to a summer picnic, or relax poolside with an audiobook, a portable speaker is a handy device to have tucked away in your bag.

There are plenty to choose from so we’ve tried to make life a little easier by putting together a list of some of our favourites below. We’ve taken into account battery time and claims of durability, helping you continue the celebration wherever the place and whatever the weather.

So if you’re looking for a portable speaker that will do your playlist justice, we’ve outlined some worthwhile ideas below.

Best portable speakers to buy in 2022

Anker Soundcore Mini

Don’t be deceived by the size of this portable speaker. Even though it’s compact enough to fit inside a handbag, it should still deliver 15 hours of playtime while packing considerable bass.

To start playing your favourite playlist simply connect via Bluetooth which should work up to a range of 66 feet. That means you can skip a song or change the volume wherever you are in the vicinity.

Available in a range of colours, you can opt for a subtle black or grey, or go for something with a bit more colour with their gold or rose gold options.

JBL Flip Essential Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This durable speaker is truly designed for outdoor playing, with a fully waterproof exterior so you don’t have to worry about the rain putting a dampener on the music, or a drink tipping on the device and ruining the night.

You’ll just need to connect your device via Bluetooth to begin streaming your song of choice which should play clearly thanks to the stereo sound. Once fully charged it should have a run-time of up to 12 hours, with a built-in noise and echo cancelling speakerphone feature if you want to take a call on loudspeaker.

Sony SRS-XB13

Both waterproof and dustproof, this portable speaker can be stuffed in your bag ready to be pulled out at a moment’s notice. It has surround-sound to help it deliver quality audio, as well as a Sound Diffusion Processor which promises to bring the bass for up to 16 hours on a single charge.

Available in several colours that range from coral pink and lemon yellow to taupe or black, there’s bound to be a tone that suits your tunes.

HYPERBOOM Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The HYPERBOOM seems aptly named as it promises a big sound, with customisable settings so you can play your songs in the way they deserve to be heard. Boasting extreme levels of bass as well as an adaptive EQ which aims to make the sound even better, you should only need one speaker, but if you want to boost the sound you can pair it with other speakers from the BOOM range using the BOOM app.

Making use of a simple interface, you can skip songs straight from the speaker itself as well as play or pause the music without having to use the device it’s paired to.

The Bluetooth connectivity has a 45 metre range so you can wander off from the speakers without any fears that you’ll disrupt the the atmosphere.

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Best known for their guitar amps, Marshall have also put out their own portable speaker so you play back your favourite riffs wherever you are. Promising an impressive 20 hours of battery time, you can turn your favourites tune up to 11 which, thanks to the stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, shouldn’t have any lagging issues.

Weighing just 0.7kg this should be easy to carry around if you’re camping at a festival or having an all-dayer at the beach, with 360 directional sound so everyone in the vicinity can enjoy the music. Featuring a metal grill surrounded in a waterproof silicone, this should be a truly durable unit.

Samsung Slim Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker

Perfect for the poolside, this slimline speaker from Samsung boasts both high-quality sound and water-resistance so you won’t have to worry about any splashes from overzealous swimmers.

It has a built-in battery which is rechargeable, and if you need to give your smartphone an extra boost it can also double up as a power pack and give your device some extra life.

Roam Portable Speaker

This speaker is both drop-resistant and waterproof which means it’s ideal for taking on a hiking trip where it could take a bit of a beating.

Able to connect via Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi, this is also a handy speaker for setting up at home, where you can make use of its portability by moving it between rooms.

Once paired with the Sonos app you can use voice activation to start playing your favourites, making use of its Trueplay function, which adapts to your surroundings to give you the best quality sound it can.

BEOLIT 20 Portable Speaker

Designed with a classic look, but with all the functionality of a modern speaker, the Beolit 20 should provide up to eight hours of high-quality sound.

It has a subtle strap made from vegetable tanned leather to make it easier to carry with you, and can be connected to a second Beolit 20 speaker or Beolit 17 if you want to boost the bass for a party or large event.

You can continue to charge the battery as it’s playing to get more from the speaker, and there’s even a charging tray on the top so you can simultaneously give your smartphone a boost if it’s QI compatible (as many leading smartphones are).

Bose Portable Smart Speaker

With up to 12 hours of battery life per charge you can take this portable speaker out for the day, using the built-in voice control when combined set up your favourite albums or line up the latest hits.

It has 360 degree sound so you can move around the speaker and enjoy a consistent experience, using a smartphone or tablet to control what’s coming up next.

Boasting a sturdy feel it shouldn’t topple easily, with a handle that can be turned upwards to make life easier when packing up and taking it home.

LG XBOOMGO

This colourful option from LG’s jellybean range promises an excellent sound, using their Meridian Technology to deliver a premium audio experience. Combining a solid bass with rich tones, this speaker should widen the reach of your music so everyone can get in on what you’re playing.

It’s waterproof which means it can continue to pump out the beats even when the weather turns, with a 10 hour battery life that should see you through the session without having to worry if you’ve remembered to bring the charging cable.

Once paired via Bluetooth you can also use the speaker to receive and listen to calls, making sure you don’t miss out on anything important while you party.

