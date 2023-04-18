If you’re partial to belting out a ballad in the shower, it might be time to upgrade your sound system.

Advertisement

There’s a huge selection of great shower speakers out there, from standalone waterproof designs to ones with suction cups and hanging loops. We’ve even found clever hydro-powered contraptions you screw into your shower system and never need to charge.

The best shower speakers come with several functions, allowing you to change the settings using voice control and even take phone calls, as well as listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Opt for a portable shower speaker and you’ll be able to use it on the go too, bringing it out at pool parties, or using it around the house without the hassle of cables. Here are some of our favourite models.

The best shower speakers

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1

Famed for its stylish and expertly crafted sound systems, Bang & Olufsen is a great brand to consider if you're looking for a high-quality shower speaker. This is its voice-activated Beosound A1 - fully waterproof and able to survive for half an hour in depths of up to a metre.

The makers have included no fewer than three microphones at the top of the speaker, so you always have the option of taking calls while you're in the shower.

As you’d expect, the speaker has a high-quality construction, made with pearl-blasted aluminium and waterproof leather to keep it looking smart for years to come. It also comes in eight stylish colour combinations, so there should be something to suit everyone.

More like this

According to Bang & Olufsen, you’ll get up to 18 hours of continuous music when the speaker is fully charged, and it’ll take 2.75 hours to top up the battery again.

Shower Power Hydropower Shower Speaker

This little device has to be one of the coolest gadgets we've seen this year. Not only does it screw into your showerhead and use the running water to power its battery, but it’s made from recycled ocean plastic. Each separate hydro-powered shower speaker contains 16 plastic bottles taken out of our seas.

Other neat features include the simple integrated buttons and the cylindrical speaker design, which sends out 360° audio. Impressively, there’s also an in-built battery which runs for up to 16 hours when the shower is off, so you can still enjoy music, podcasts and audiobooks in the bath.

Plus, you can pair this shower speaker with other Ampere devices to create a surround sound experience.

Verdict: A truly cool gadget for dedicated audiophiles and shower singers.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

With their clean design and colourful finishes, Ultimate Ears’ Boom 3 speakers are a popular choice among music lovers. They make perfect shower speakers as they’re completely waterproof and can survive underwater for up to 30 minutes. In fact, they float if you drop them - a neat feature for baths and pool parties.

This shower speaker is a heavy-duty choice - the makers say it has passed hundreds of durability tests and it's finished with fabric used for motorcycle jackets and fire equipment.

The Boom 3’s cylindrical shape means it emits audio in all directions, and there are buttons to play, pause and skip tracks on the speaker itself. To boost the sound, you can connect up to 150 speakers - if you’ve got them handy.

The battery should last for around 15 hours once fully charged.

Sonos Roam

The Roam is Sonos’ portable waterproof speaker. It has both buttons and voice control, so you can switch up the settings remotely when you’re lathering up. You can also either lay it flat or stand it upright if you’re short on space, which makes it ideal for balancing in shower trays or around the edge of the bath.

According to Sonos, this clever device has the ability to adapt to its surroundings using the brand’s automatic Trueplay technology. In theory, it analyses the size and layout of the room and whether it's laid flat or upright, to alter the way it produces sound and achieve the best audio possible.

Expect a 10-hour battery life when you play audio at a moderate volume level.

Typo Portable Waterproof Speaker

This portable device is one of the best shower speakers to buy if you’re on a budget - but despite its tiny price tag and small size, customers say it produces great sound.

While other speakers can survive underwater for half an hour, this one is IPX4 rated to survive light splashes, so make sure you hang it well out of the way of the water stream to keep it working well.

Get this speaker in black or pink, or choose the multicoloured finish for a brighter look.

Buy now from Typo (£12.00)

JBL Pulse 5

Part-speaker, part-disco-light, JBL’s Pulse 5 is a stylish choice, and makes a great gadget for house parties. It synchronises the pattern on the 360° outer panel to the beat of the music to create a personalised light show in time with your songs.

Like all the best shower speakers, this one can connect to other compatible audio devices to boost the volume or stretch the music throughout your home. It comes with a strong carry strap, which should make it easier to move it around safely.

After a four-hour charge, you should get up to 12 hours of battery life.

Jam Hang Tight Shower Speaker

Jam’s Hang Tight device is another one of the best shower speakers under £50. It’s waterproof and you can submerge it in 1m-deep water for up to half an hour, so it’ll easily survive splashes in the shower or bath.

As it’s fitted with microphones, you can take phone calls while you’re washing without scrabbling for your phone.

This shower speaker should last for up to 12 hours on a full charge, and it comes with a power cable tucked into the side, so you won’t need to hunt around for charging wires either. Just make sure you have a Micro USB adapter to hand.

Buy this stylish shower speaker in black or grey, or opt for the bold blue version, which comes with contrasting yellow detailing.

Read more: