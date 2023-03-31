Diffusers are becoming increasingly popular in recent years, with many loving the relaxing atmosphere they bring to a room. They can provide a fresh scent, diffusing a natural oil of your choice.

They come in many different sizes and shapes, often able to double as a pleasant interior decoration. They're also often customisable, with remote controlled LEDs or lamps to emit a soft, warm light.

Looking to jump on the diffuser craze? Below, we run through our picks for the best options available right now, with something for every taste and budget.

Alexa WiFi Essential Oil Diffuser Humidifier

Buy now from Amazon (£29.99)

This diffuser is compatible with Alexa Echo and Google Home, allowing users to control it using just their voices. It can also be connected to two apps, which can turn the diffuser on and off, as well as adjust the colour and mist modes.

The maximum capacity is stated to be around 400ml, which can facilitate around six to twelve hours of use, depending on whether it is set to 'high' or 'low' usage modes. It features up to seven LED lights with adjustable brightness, which can be set to a desired gradient or mood.

The diffuser is also stated to be BPA-free to ensure it is safe to be used around babies and young children. It can automatically switch off once it has run out of water. It is said to run quietly, making it suitable for use in the background while working or sleeping.

MADE BY ZEN Negara Ultrasonic Diffuser

Buy now from John Lewis (145.00)

This premium diffuser is made from rubberwood, which Negara claims is sustainably sourced and handcrafted. It is stated to be able to produce mist for up to ten hours, with settings that can be adjusted between low, high, and intermittent.

Negara also states that the diffuser does not produce any heat, which ensures the essential oils are not prone to degradation. This also means there is no wax or smoke, making the diffuser easy to clean. It turns off automatically when empty and can be controlled via the remote control provided.

Gingko Essential Oil Burning Diffuser with LED Lamp

Ginko’s diffuser doubles as a lamp, designed to give you a two-in-one lamp for some extra relaxation. There is a copper plate built into the wood, which features a touch sensor to turn the light on, with three brightness levels to choose from.

Holding the sensor down for three seconds turns on the diffuser, which can run for around two hours. Ginko also states that this diffuser is entirely portable, charged by a USB-C cable, with a battery life of three to ten hours, depending on the light intensity level.

ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser

Asakuki’s diffuser can be controlled with a companion app, allowing users to schedule times for the diffuser to turn on. As this is done through pairing with WIFI, it’s stated that users can adjust this schedule even when not in the house.

It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which can control the colour of the light, power of the diffuser, and schedule. The diffuser has a maximum capacity of 500ml, which claims to facilitate up to 16 hours of use.

Asakuki also claim it can be lit up with seven different colours, with adjustable brightness levels. Controlled both by the app and by voice, it claims to be able to cycle between colours automatically or be adjusted to a night light setting.

Aromatherapy Associates The Atomiser

This premium diffuser from Aromatherapy Associates uses no water tank or heat, which is claimed to ensure the integrity of the pure oils is preserved, making up a higher percentage of the mist diffused. It’s made from a ceramic material and emits a ring of light when functioning, designed to create a relaxing aesthetic.

It’s also stated to be entirely portable, able to function for up to three hours in 'standard mode' before needing to be recharged. It can also be set to 'boost mode' for a quick blast of scented mist.

Aromaworks USB / Battery Operated Oil Diffuser

Buy now from Holland & Barrett (£14.99)

A more budget-friendly option, this diffuser from Aromaworks functions by diffusing natural oils through ventilation via a small fan, which eliminates the need for water or electricity.

The oils are distributed by placing around ten drops on a provided pad. It can be operated either by a USB cable or AAA batteries, making it a good pick for someone who wants to take it on their travels.

Top image credit: Felicia Buitenwerf / Unsplash