The best smart furniture to buy for your home in 2022

If your home is brimming with smart devices and you're looking for your next gadget fix, it may be time to jump on the smart furniture trend. Stylish, convenient and often fairly subtle, smart furniture allows home life to run more smoothly.

We've selected a few of our favourite smart furniture pieces, from a demisting bathroom mirror that doubles as a speaker, to a bedside table with a wireless charging pad. Whether you're after a useful accessory you can use daily, or a lavish toy you can show off to friends, we've got you covered.

What is smart furniture technology?

Smart furniture describes homeware with technological functionalities. For example, a drawer with a speaker nestled inside, or a lamp you can dim from your phone. Intelligent furniture pieces tend to be controlled through your phone, or through voice command.

Like all smart technology, smart furniture aims to make a day at home hassle free. And let's face it, having a TV at the foot of your bed is pretty appealing. Great for those who enjoy a minimalist vibe, you can avoid frustrating bundles of charging cables and unnecessary clutter thanks to the multi-functional nature of smart furniture.

So check out our roundup of the best smart furniture and treat yourself to a home interior upgrade.

Best smart furniture for 2022

LED smart mirror

This smart mirror features a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can save yourself a waterproof radio and blast your shower tunes from the mirror. This bathroom gadget is backlit too which can look pretty snazzy. Control the LED lighting through a nifty touch button - it even lights up so you can easily find the light switch in the middle of the night.

As well as the flashy features, there's a built-in shaver socket for your two pin appliances, so you can keep your electric toothbrush charged up.

A real treat is the demister pad which lets you keep a steam free mirror image after a long bath. Great news for shared households with long bathroom queues.

Beosound Shape wall-mounted speakers

For a contemporary speaker that's as decorative as it is functional, audio specialist brand Bang & Olufsen has nailed it. The wall-mounted speaker is made up of hexagonal tiles and while this smart technology looks more like a piece of modern art, you can stream and play music as usual.

The customisable aspect is pretty neat. You can add your own tiles, choose your preferred colour scheme and create your own shape for a personalised wall accessory.

Smart bedside table

This stylish bedside drawer boasts a wireless charging station - just pop your phone on top of the drawer once you've chosen a podcast to drift off to. No more awkward cable reaching before bed.

The top of the drawer is a built-in Bluetooth-enabled speaker, so you don't have to locate your portable speaker every time you fancy playing music in your bedroom.

As smart furniture goes, this bedside table manages to blend into bedrooms well as it's not overly techy in appearance. We like the subtlety of the style, and it's available in a walnut and oak too. The stitched music controls are a nice touch.

Smart 4K TV bed frame

This tempting bed features a 40 inch Sharp ultra high-definition smart TV which rolls up from the end. With YouTube and Netflix pre-installed, it's the ultimate lazy Sunday setup. Just use the remote to bring up the TV, and you're movie marathon ready.

As well as a TV, the bed features surround sound speakers. You can also plug your headphones into the side of the bed and binge your series well into the night without keeping your partner up. The USB port is a handy addition, great for charging your phone overnight.

£2,199.99

Smart desk

Thanks to a motorised height adjustment system, this smart desk lets you work as you wish, whether that's balancing on a yoga ball, or standing. You can save up to four different positions allowing you to mix it up throughout the working day. A nice alternative to a cluttered kitchen table, this piece of smart technology is great for working from home.

A wireless charging pad and two USB charging points let you keep your devices fully charged all day.

Ruark R7 Mk3 all-in-one music system

One for audio enthusiasts, place this aesthetically pleasing music system in the most sociable room of the house. You're a bit spoilt for choice, as you can listen to DB, FM and internet radio as well as whatever's on your phone through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. This all-rounder music player even has a CD slot. Dust off your old collections for a night of nostalgia.

To control, there's a remote, or you can hook up your phone or tablet. There's also a USB charging port - a useful feature bound to go down well with party guests looking for a power source.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe table lamp

If you're a fan of smart lighting, this Phlips gradient lamp is a quirky and portable option. The light reflects a white and colour gradient onto a wall, so it's all about creating a certain ambience. Ideal for parties and movie nights where a white light simply doesn't cut it.

The slim design won't take up too much space, and you can control the light through an app, or voice control using Alexa or Google Home.

Groov-e Ares desk lamp

This 3-in-1 desk lamp is a handy working from home accessory and thanks to its multi-functional design, you can enjoy a minimalist desk. The main draw is the wireless charging pad. You can ditch the cables and place your phone on the base of the lamp.

With three different light modes and five brightness settings, you can create your ideal working environment, whatever time of the day. The foldable arm also lets you find your preferred angle.

A useful bedside accessory too, there's an alarm function, calendar and temperature display so you can see what lies ahead for the day.

