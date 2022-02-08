The best electric toothbrushes to buy

The humble toothbrush has had quite the journey, and you’re not alone if you struggle to keep up with the latest toothbrush tech. Electric toothbrushes offer an array of advanced technology including smart apps, pressure sensors and some even reward you with a smile when you’ve done a stellar job.

In our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes, you’ll find varying brands, price-points and features, so you can find a model to suit your needs. We’ve also included a couple of child-friendly options too, so the whole household can get involved.

Best electric toothbrushes for 2022

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush

If you’re hesitant to spend more than £200 on a toothbrush – and we don’t blame you – the number of high-tech features may sway you. The addition of 3D teeth tracking makes this electric toothbrush stand out from the other models in the iO Oral-B series. The AI technology monitors your brushing technique across different areas of your mouth, and the app lets you know how thorough a job you’ve done, so you’ll not get away with a quick slapdash job before bed.

There are seven brushing modes to choose from, including intense clean, whitening and super sensitive, and there’s even a tongue cleaning mode. The interactive colour display lets you change between modes, check on your charge and presents a smiley face when you’ve done particularly well.

It has a magnetic charging base so you can lock your toothbrush into place, and it offers a speedy charging time of just three hours. There’s also a swanky travel case so you can keep your toothbrush fuelled up when you’re on the road.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

This Philips electric toothbrush syncs up with an app so you can follow your brushing in real-time, to ensure you’re reaching every area. You can track your progress on the app, and receive personalised recommendations too.

There’s a funky flashing light that appears on the base when you’re brushing too hard, so you know to ease off the pressure. But if you ignore this friendly hint, and continue to apply too much pressure, the toothbrush automatically reduces the intensity of the brushing vibrations and adapts to your brushing style.

As toothbrushes go, it’s a good-looking design with its sleek and stylish nature. It even comes with a suave travel case that looks more like a brief case or a clutch bag, so it looks good on the move too.

Ordo Sonic + electric toothbrush

If you’re looking for something a little more understated, this electric toothbrush from Ordo could do the trick. There’s no app involved, so it’s a straightforward design, and it has an impressive battery life of over three weeks. There are four different brushing modes, including sensitive and whitening, and there are a range of speed settings too.

Promising 40,000 pulsations per minute, you should expect a deep and thorough clean.

Colgate Proclinical 250R electric toothbrush

This electric toothbrush is designed for those with sensitive gums. It features soft bristles to allow for gentle brushing. Its slim design is fairly similar to a manual toothbrush, and it’s quiet too. So if it was their bulky nature, or your fear of a drill-like sound that prevented you from going electric, this could be one to consider. It’s not too expensive either, so it could be one to try if you’re looking to see what all of the fuss is about before splashing out.

Philips Sonicare for kids electric toothbrush

If you’re fed up of stressful bedtime routines, this colourful, child-friendly electric toothbrush could be a useful tool. To make teeth brushing less of a dreaded chore, this Philips model for kids features an interactive app, and a chirpy purple cartoon character called Sparkly. It has a game-like feel, as children can win rewards, and the animations aim to keep kids engaged for a full two minutes to ensure kids are brushing their teeth for long enough. The app also shares teeth brushing tips to help little ones learn about dental health care.

You can select the appropriate brushing mode, depending on your child’s age. If the cartoon character isn’t enough to entice your kids, the set comes with customised stickers so children can personalise their toothbrush handle.

Oral-B teen electric rechargeable toothbrush

If your children are well beyond the sticker stage, here’s an electric toothbrush for teenagers. The Oral-B teen electric toothbrush has an app that offers real-time brushing feedback, and a pressure control feature to prevent gum damage. It’s also got a battery life of two weeks so it’s a solid choice for teenagers who are often away on trips, or staying at friends’ houses.

There’s a two minute brushing timer, and it promises to whiten teeth by removing surface stains, so there are plenty of desirable features. The unique animal print design makes it a fun choice if you’re looking for something a little different!

Oclean X Pro electric toothbrush

This electric toothbrush has a colour touch screen, so you can swipe away, and select your preferred brushing mode and program. It also presents a brushing score, and highlights any missed areas. There are heaps of brushing intensity levels to choose from so you can decide if you want a gentle level 1, or an intense level 32 clean!

The handy 2-in-1 charger and holder is a great addition. As well as functioning as a charger station, the neat device mounts to the wall or a mirror, and holds your brush when it’s not in use. This allows for improved ventilation, so your toothbrush can dry out, which helps prevent mould from building up. It also helps create more surface space if you’re tight for room.

Oral-B Pro 2 electric toothbrush

Another more budget-friendly option, the Oral B Pro 2 is a solid choice if you’re after a reliable and uncomplicated electric toothbrush that’s not too heavy on the tech front. There’s a handy light to alert you of aggressive brushing, and there’s a two minute timer to ensure you’re brushing your teeth for an appropriate time. It has a battery life of over two weeks, and it comes with an extra toothbrush head.

This set features a nice travel case, so it would even make a thoughtful, and very practical, gift.

