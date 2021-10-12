8 best bathroom gadgets to buy in 2021

To help make teeth brushing, showering, bathing, and even sink scrubbing, more efficient and enjoyable, we’ve put together a list of the best bathroom gadgets.

So whether you’re a shower singer, a tub soaker or a bathroom social media scroller, we’ve got you covered. From a smart mirror with a built-in speaker, to a handy tool that squeezes out every last drop of toothpaste, our pick of the best bathroom gadgets is here to enhance your daily bathroom routines.

Best bathroom gadgets for 2021

Withings Body+ Smart Scale

As a full-body composition smart scale, along with your weight, you can discover your body fat, BMI, water percentage and muscle and bone mass, so this set of bathroom scales certainly doesn’t hold back on detail. You can view all of this information on an app, which is useful if you’re keen to track any changes over time.

It’ll even display graphs and bar charts with your personal information if you want to get an overall picture. You can sync the data with a number of popular health apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit so you can keep all of your health data in one place.

This bathroom gadget from Withings can recognise up to eight people so it’s a convenient set of scales if you’re part of a big family, or live in a shared house. It has a special pregnancy tracker feature, and once the baby arrives, you can make use of the baby mode feature to weigh the little ones in the house.

John Lewis & Partners Spectrum DAB/FM Portable Digital Shower Radio

This portable digital radio allows you to crack on with your bathroom routine alongside your favourite radio DJ, thanks to its splash-proof 3W speaker. The convenient handle means you can hang it from a location of your choice, whether that’s a door handle or a towel hook.

With a battery life of up to 12 hours, you’ve got plenty of time to get through your favourite ballads and tackle those high notes while showering. There’s even a headphone jack, so you don’t have to wake up the whole household if you’re an early riser. We’re big fans of the understated looks and charming, cartoonish appearance of this bathroom gadget, and the simple design makes it easy to use.

Artforma backlit LED bathroom mirror

That’s right, you can now add your bathroom mirror to the list of smart appliances in your home. This bathroom gadget is a build-your-own mirror as it’s customisable, so you can choose from a list of features and functions to create a mirror that suits your needs.

A particularly desirable feature is the Bluetooth function which lets you connect your smartphone and play music through the wireless speakers that hide behind the mirror. You can also add in a digital weather station and clock which appears in a corner of the mirror, so you know exactly how late you are, and whether you need a jacket.

There’s also lighting to consider, with a choice of neutral or cold white, or you can also go for the Philips LED light. The backlit look is ideal if you’re after a futuristic vibe, and if you want to simply wave at your mirror in order for the lights to switch on, you can choose the movement sensor light switch option.

GRANDMA SHARK Retractable Bamboo Bath Tray

This bath tray is a simple bathroom gadget which allows you to have all of your bath essentials – whether it’s a glass of wine, phone or snacks – all within reach. You can even pop a movie on as there’s space for your tablet. The design is expandable on both sides so it should fit most bath tubs, and the length of the tray stretches from just over 75cm to 108.5cm. It’s of course waterproof, and it’s made of bamboo and wooden pallets, so it’s a great pick if you’re keen to reduce your plastic consumption.