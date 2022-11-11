With Black Friday fast approaching, this is a great time to save on a number of different products. If you've had your mind on improving your audio setup, or even just getting a small speaker for campouts and trips away, one of the best options will be Sonos.

Advertisement

The brand has grown to be one of the biggest speaker brands in the world. Aesthetically pleasing, packed with impressive audio power, but equally - oh so very pricey.

While Sonos isn't exactly known for big discounts or massive sales, Black Friday is the time of the year where this could be different, with the world of consumer goods letting loose with a good discount or two.

Below we've listed out the best Black Friday Sonos deals to look into, ranging from soundbars to portable speakers and everything in between.

Check out our guide to the best cool gadgets

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday will fall on 25 November. The sale runs from the Friday through the weekend to the Monday which is known as 'Cyber Monday'. However, sales often begin as early as the start of November.

Keep your eyes peeled for discounts throughout the month, but especially over that final weekend.

The best Black Friday Sonos deals

Sonos One

The Sonos One is likely going to be the speaker that appeals to the most people. Despite its more compact size, it boasts an impressive output capable of dealing with any music, film or TV show you throw its way.

More like this

Along with the impressive audio performance, the Sonos One is also a speaker that fits into your home well. It isn't too big and utilises a sleek design.

The Sonos One is the most frequently discounted of the bunch, so is likely the best option this Black Friday.

Sonos Roam

The Sonos Roam is the company's relatively new portable Bluetooth speaker. Much smaller than any other Sonos speaker, this is intended to be chucked into a bag and taken on the go.

Whether you keep it at home or take it out with you, this is a tough and durable speaker than can take a knock or two. It even has an IP67 rating which means it is dust- and water- resistant.

With a single charge, this powerful-sounding speaker can last for 10 hours.

This is the Sonos speaker we would most expect to see discounted. We would be hoping for a £20-£50 saving from major retailers.

Sonos Move

The Sonos Move is the speaker for those who like the idea of the portable Roam above, but want something with a bit more power.

A beefy portable speaker, this isn't the kind of thing you can chuck in your bag when you go to the beach. However, what it lacks in easy portability, it makes up for with immense audio power.

The Move isn't discounted as often as some of Sonos' other speakers, but due to its slightly older age, there might be a saving here or there, especially on refurbished models.

Sonos Five

Looking for a large, powerful home speaker? That will be the Sonos Five. This device is huge, offering an expansive, room-filling sound.

Without getting into the really expensive speaker market, you won't get a much better audio experience than this. However, it does lack Bluetooth connectivity. Instead, you'll either have to connect via AirPlay, the Sonos app or a 3.5mm port in the back.

Like the Sonos Move, this isn't a speaker that Sonos often discounts. However, there is a good chance you'll see it included in one of Sonos' bundle packages, discounting the overall price of a collection of speakers.

Sonos Arc

The Sonos Arc is a massive speaker, often considered to be one of the best overall soundbars on the market.

If you're willing to fork out a price tag around £899, you'll be rewarded with an impressive audio performance that delves you deep into the content you are watching.

The bad news here is that the Sonos Arc isn't often discounted. However, if you were looking for a discount, Amazon seems like the most likely retailer to let prices slip a little bit.

Sonos Sub Mini

The Sonos Sub Mini is best used as an addition to an existing Sonos setup. Pair this with a soundbar or some Sonos One speakers and you'll achieve a full sound that blasts around the room.

This is the slightly cheaper of Sonos' subwoofers, costing around £429. As an accessory speaker, this is most likely to be discounted in a package deal this Black Friday.

Sonos Ray

The Sonos Ray is one of the latest speakers from the brand. Its aim is to offer Sonos soundbar technology at a reduced price. Of course, this is Sonos, so it is still quite a lot at £279, but hopefully the Black Friday Sonos deals will bring this price down.

We would expect to see the Sonos Ray hit around £250 in the sales.

Despite its lower price, this remains a great soundbar for anyone on a slightly tighter budget, boasting a full and rich sound despite its smaller size.

Where is the best place to buy Sonos speakers?

There are a number of retailers that you can buy Sonos speakers from. While the obvious place would be directly from Sonos, retailers including Amazon, Very, Currys and AO also stock the brand's devices.

However, the main question is around where you will find the biggest discounts. Going directly to Sonos will likely pay off if you are looking to purchase a group of speakers. The brand often discounts full kits of Sonos devices instead of individual speaker discounts.

For more general sales, keep an eye on a range of different retailers. Amazon is often a good place to find discounted electrical goods, and the same goes for AO and Currys.

Which Sonos speaker is best for you?

Finding the best Sonos speaker for you will depend on a few factors.

The first thing to decide is what you will use a speaker for. Do you want something that you can take on the move like the Sonos Roam? Do you want a soundbar to amplify your TV's performance? Or do you simply want something to listen to music to, with choices like the Sonos One or Five?

Secondly, deciding how much you want to spend. Sonos tends to offer multiple price points for different categories. For example, something like the Sonos Arc will cost you nearly £1000 for an unbeatable soundbar experience, while the Sonos Ray will offer a much more condensed soundbar experience at a far lower price.

Read more: