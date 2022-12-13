Realistically, buying all of your Christmas gifts way back in November would leave you calm, collected and perfectly ready for the December period... but really, who's that organised?

If you've left your Christmas shopping to the last minute and are now desperately looking for presents, we're here to help fill those stockings.

Scouring the internet, we've tracked down a plethora of affordable presents to appease secret santas, loved ones, slightly less loved ones and the picky family member you can never quite get the right presents for.

Casio unisex watch

Sure, a Rolex would be a nice stocking filler but we're aiming for the more realistic budgets here. Casio has been a dominating name in the watch world for years and for good reason. Despite its incredibly affordable pricing, Casio is a brand that makes great watches... and calculators and pianos.

The MQ-24 is currently just £9.99, making it a great starter watch or option for someone who needs a watch that can get bashed around without fear.

Despite that affordable price, the watch has received a 4.5 star overall score from a whopping 23,000 reviews on Amazon.

Buy now from Amazon (£9.99)

Pokemon Violet

If there is someone in your life who has been asking for Nintendo Switch games, you'll be aware that they don't normally come cheap.

And yet, the latest game in the Pokemon series is currently discounted, sitting at just £39.99.

Considering this only came out in November this year, that £10 saving is unexpected.

Buy now from Amazon (£39.99)

Sony WH-CH510

Sure, you can get some incredible headphones when you put hundreds of pounds on the line, but what about the sub-£50 market?

Surprisingly, there are still some great choices, but the Sony WH-CH510 is likely the best bet.

They only cost £39 but manage to squeeze in an impressive battery life and pretty solid audio.

Sony is well-known for making great headphones and these are no exception.

Buy now from AO (£39)

Amazon Echo Dot

A smart speaker is a cheap way to elevate your speaker experience. The Amazon Echo Dot is currently only £26.99 at Amazon - 50 per cent of its original price.

That makes this a cheap yet powerful speaker to impress someone with this Christmas.

They can use it as an alarm, a speaker for the living room, a voice control for a smart home, or just a buddy to bother with the most mundane questions that pop into the brain.

Buy now from Amazon (£26.99)

3rd Avenue ukulele

Fill your house with an almost accurate rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow by buying someone this beginner ukulele set.

For £29.99, you get the ukulele itself, a clip-on tuner, a case, wooden stand and a strap.

That's everything you'll need to get someone started on their ukulele journey without breaking the bank.

Buy now from Currys (£29.99)

Aeropress coffee maker

For both coffee aficionados and those needing a speedy coffee in the morning, an Aeropress is a great present.

By using pressure, you can make a great coffee that lacks the bitterness you get with some other coffee techniques.

This tool simply sits on top of a mug. You fill it with coffee, top it off with water and then press it down. With this you can make espresso shots, americanos or even lattes and other milky coffees if you have a frother.

One of the big benefits of the Aeropress is its portability, making it a great camping gadget too.

Buy now from Amazon (£30)

Apple AirTag

For the person in your life who is perpetually losing things, an Apple AirTag could make a great stocking present.

One of these small trackers costs £35. They can be chucked in a bag, attached to a dog collar, dangled on some keys, or used in conjunction with one of the many things that get lost each day.

An AirTag can be tracked from huge distances, and if you are near enough, can be made to play a sound or tracked with directions via your phone.

Alternatively, Android users can invest in a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag.

Buy now from Very (£35)

JBL Go speaker

Budgets can get pretty extreme when it comes to audio, but that doesn't mean the cheaper speakers aren't worth your time.

The JBL Go costs just £24.99 but manages to pump out a surprising sound. Sure, it won't offer perfect playback of songs or be able to fill a party with music, but for a quick song in the shower or small outdoor gathering, this is perfect.

One especially impressive feature at this price point is the fact that the speaker is waterproof.

Buy now from Currys (£24.99)

Philips Hue bulbs twin pack

If there is someone in your life looking to make their home smarter, these Philips Hue bulbs could make a great stocking filler.

In this kit you get two bulbs which can be changed to millions of different colours and combinations.

They can both be changed using Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to utilise voice commands without having to get up and hit a switch.

Buy now from AO (£29)

Travel aroma diffuser

For anyone who has had a somewhat stressful year, an aroma diffuser could be just what they need to calm their nerves.

This portable device from the brand Made By Zen is operated via USB, and its compact design means it can be taken on the go.

Fill it with water and drops of essential oils and it will pump out beautiful smells to stimulate a calming atmosphere.

Buy now from Very (£35)

