The best gifts for book lovers

Buying a gift for a book lover is refreshingly easy. Even when excluding the option of buying them a book, there's an endless amount of gifts and accessories out there.

From reading accessories, to literary-themed keepsakes, to homeware suited to readers - the potential gifts out there can range massively in style and price.

We've found our favourite gifts for book lovers, read on for our top picks.

Best gifts for book lovers to buy in 2022

Kindle Oasis

The Oasis is the latest and most advanced model in the Kindle range. It comes packed with a load of useful features for readers, like a warm light that's friendly on the eyes and E Ink technology, to emulate the appearance of a real book.

The Kindle Oasis is also waterproof with an IPX8 rating, which should allow the device to survive even after being submerged deeper than 1 metre. It's also audio-compatible, so you can stream any audiobooks through Audible straight to a Bluetooth speaker or headphones.

Personalised Book Subscription

There aren't many gifts better suited to a book worm than a subscription of gift-wrapped books delivered straight to their door. The book, sent monthly, is handpicked by The Beautiful Book Company's literary experts.

You can send a personalised gift message and a welcome pack, and you're able to set the length of the subscription. There's also an option to swap out any received books if they've already read them!

Book Club Kit

For people looking to start their own book club, or are perhaps already in one and looking to upgrade it, this kit can bring more ways to enjoy a book-loving evening. Included in the set are conversation prompt cards, an hourglass timer, two die, a book chart, and literary cocktail recipes.

Classic Paperbacks 1000 Piece Puzzle

This beautifully-colourful and diverse puzzle is bound to be loved by any literary enthusiast. Presenting some of the most classic and universally-loved books in the literary canon, the 1000-piece puzzle displays them with their iconic covers.

Richard Baker, the artist, paints the paperback editions in a rich, vibrant style while staying true to the details of the cover. The books included span a wide range of genres, from poetry to memoir to non-fiction, as a sure way to appeal to the varying tastes of book readers.

Solid Oak Personalised Bookend Stem Vase

A bookend, with a personalised message and a flower vase, is a thoughtful gift for anybody with a decent book collection. The bookend can be personalised with its own message, that you can have on either side depending on placement. You can also personalise it even further by adding a hidden message to the inside face.

Circlets Bookmark

The right bookmark can be the kind of precious gift that someone keeps for years. This circlets bookmark from Papier, with its etched design, is made from lightweight brass and it can clip right onto the page. There are three designs available.

Twist Vintage Multicoloured Bookcase

The multicoloured tones of this bookshelf make it a perfect addition to any colourful room. Plus, for anybody looking to personalise it further, the shelves' colour bases can be swapped around.

Books and belongings can be coordinated to match the tones of the bookshelf while the oblique metal legs add a retro aesthetic.

Waterstones Gift Card (Green Book)

A Waterstones gift card might be one of the safest gifts out there for book lovers. Waterstones have one of the largest book collections available, as well as a load of accessories, stationery, bags, toys and other gifts.

