Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Future Technology
  3. BBC micro:bit coding computer for kids gets artificial intelligence update
BBC micro:bit coding computer for kids gets artificial intelligence update © micro:bit/PA

BBC micro:bit coding computer for kids gets artificial intelligence update

The new device will go on sale in mid-November, starting at £11.50.

The pocket-sized computer micro:bit is being updated for the first time since 2016 with the latest technology to help children code.

Advertisement

The device is now four times faster and includes a built-in speaker and microphone, as well as upgrades making it possible to experiment with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Micro:bit was first launched by the BBC in 2016, as a successor to the BBC Micro that introduced many schoolchildren to computing in the 1980s. It is designed to support the school curriculum on computing and improve digital skills, containing sensors that can detect motion and direction.

During its initial revival, free devices were given to every Year 7 student in the UK. More than five million original micro:bits are used in classrooms around the world.

Read more about coding:

“From the very beginning, the BBC’s purpose has been to inform, educate and entertain – qualities which are all reflected in the micro:bit project,” said BBC Director General Tim Davie.

“Since its launch through our Make it Digital campaign, it has helped transform digital skills and learning. I have no doubt the updated and upgraded micro:bit will drive further innovation and creativity, both in the UK and around the world.”

The device will go on sale in mid-November from £11.50.

“The purpose of the micro:bit is to help children unlock their creative potential and learn how to shape the world around them,” said Gareth Stockdale, chief executive of the micro:bit Educational Foundation.

“Learning coding and computational thinking can enhance their life chances in the 21st Century. We have worked closely with our thriving community to make it even easier to get the most out of the device both inside and outside the classroom.

Advertisement

“Getting hands-on and experimenting with the micro:bit is critical to helping children better understand important technologies early in their development, and we aim to make this as fun, accessible and affordable as possible.”

Can Raspberry Pi be programmed for virtual reality?

Yes. You should be able to plug a Raspberry Pi into any VR headset that features an HDMI input. That’s all you’d need to run VR programmes on the affordable mini-computer.

That said, Raspberry Pi tells me that they are still some distance from being able to give people the opportunity to work on programming their own VR environments, but that’s a software tool issue rather than a hardware issue. For this to happen, ideally a VR headset manufacturer would need to release their developer tools to Raspberry Pi, who tell me they would be delighted to hear from them!

Read more:

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

PA Media

PA Tech

Social networks

 

Tags

355-300x250
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Move over mechanics, this new app can hear what's wrong with your car © Skoda
Science news

This new app from Skoda can hear exactly what’s wrong with your car

Fujifilm develop camera with X-ray vision © Fujifilm
Future Technology

Fujifilm develop camera with X-ray vision

© Corning
Science news

Gorilla Glass 5 protects your phone from ‘80 per cent of drops’

PlayStation VR gets 8 new games to wrap your head around © Getty Images
Future Technology

PlayStation VR gets 8 new games to wrap your head around

This is what you'll get for your £350 (© Sony)
Future Technology

Sony PlayStation VR to cost £350

'Star Trek replicator' uses light to create 3D objects in minutes © Hayden Taylor
Science news

‘Star Trek replicator’ uses light to create 3D objects in minutes

Dig this: The soil in your garden could 3D print your next home © Getty Images
Science news

The soil in your garden could 3D print your next home

Royal Society: UK could be 'global leader' in neural interfaces © Getty Images
The Human Body

Brain hacking UK could be 'global leader' in neural interfaces