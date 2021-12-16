The 8 best eco-friendly toys for kids

There’s a wide array of eco-friendly toys available so you can make your home, and your children’s toy box, greener. Eco-friendly toys not only help you reduce your household’s plastic consumption, but they encourage kids to enjoy the benefits of sustainable products, so they’re a wise investment.

Advertisement

We’ve put together a list of the best eco-friendly toys on the market so curious, bored and inquisitive kids can let their imaginations run wild through creative play, protecting the planet as they do so.

Our roundup includes a variety of engaging toys for different age groups, from plant-based building blocks and solar powered robots, to recycled rockets and weather stations.

For more toy box ideas, take a look at our list of the best educational toys.

The best eco-friendly toys for 2021

Paper plane launcher (ages 8+)

Fancy advancing your paper aeroplane skills? This crafty kit allows you to build your very own paper plane launcher. It comes with press out parts, elastic bands, paper aeroplanes and scoring targets. Once you’ve followed the instructions and built your contraption, just load your plane, pull back your lever and watch your plane fly! It’s claimed the planes can travel up to 20m, so make sure you give yourself a clear runway!

This is a plastic-free design that’s made of sustainable cardboard, and you’ll be pleased to hear there’s no need for glue.

This eco-friendly toy features 47 pieces, so it’s a great choice for a rainy afternoon when kids are bored and unsettled and you want to keep them busy. It’s recommended for ages eight and over, and it’s an amusing – and competitive – thing you can do as a family!

Help your children learn with the best coding toys for kids.

Aurora Eco Nation wolf (ages 0+)

This adorable little grey, white and brown wolf is made from recycled plastics. The eyes are embroidered rather than made of plastic, and the filling is free of plastic beans, so it should be extra soft and huggable. The Eco Nation cuddly toy collection offers an impressive range of animals from pigs and lambs, to flamingos and llamas, so you’re likely to find your child’s favourite! This would make a lovely gift for young animal lovers.

Micro Scooters maxi eco deluxe scooter (ages 5-12)

The deck of this cool scooter is made from recycled fishing nets, so it’s an exciting and eco-friendly mode of transport kids are bound to love. Keen to reduce the amount of plastic in the ocean, Micro turn ocean waste into pellets which they then melt and turn into scooter deck moulds. Pretty neat.

The environmental benefits don’t stop there though, as of course scooters help to encourage car-free travel. They’re a fun way for kids to get around, so they should make stressful family walks and shopping trips more relaxing and enjoyable for everyone involved.

This scooter has three wheels, and it’s recommended for children aged 5 to 12, so it’s ideal for primary school runs. It’s easy to use as children simply lean in the direction they wish to travel, so they can improve their motor and coordination skills as they scoot about. We also love the shiny green bar and snazzy design!

Advertisement