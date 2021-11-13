Best sunrise alarm clocks to get you through the dark winter mornings

Few of us are lucky enough to roll out of bed feeling fresh-faced every day. And once the dark mornings start to creep in, even the most committed of early birds struggle to pull themselves out from under their duvets.

Luckily, there is a solution. Sunrise alarm clocks with the ability to mimic the natural dawn process in your room are here to save the day. Gradually increasing their light levels over the course of about half an hour, these innovative bedside lamps encourage you to wake up naturally. And if you’re still dead to the world at the end of the sunrise, they play a soothing soundscape to wake you up.

We’ve scoured the internet to find the best sunrise (and sunset) alarm clocks out there. The options range from budget-friendly choices to high-tech models with mobile apps, so there’s something for everyone.

Best sunrise alarm clocks to transform your morning routine

Lumie Sunrise Alarm

If you’re looking for an affordable sunrise alarm clock with a range of useful features and settings, you can’t go wrong with this entry-level option from Lumie. The brand is one of the biggest names when it comes to wake-up lights, and has a range of high-quality and popular models.

This bedside alarm has a 30-minute sunrise and sunset function, and six coloured lights. You’ll be able to switch between red, pink and orange, as well as green and light and dark blue.

Five nature-themed alarm tones will help you wake up at the end of the sunrise. Choose from ‘blackbird’, ‘osprey’, ‘goats’, ‘tree frog’ and ‘purring kitten’.

Beurer WL50 Wake Up to Daylight Table Lamp

With its smart cylindrical design, this Beurer sunrise alarm clock is a sleek option – but it also comes with some impressive features. There’s an integrated FM radio and Bluetooth speaker, as well as an aux input and accompanying cable, so you can play your own music too.

You can adjust the intensity not only of the lamp light, but also the touch-sensitive digital display, and select a lower brightness level when the room is dark.

Plus, there are several coloured light settings and two alarm sounds available.

Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150

A slightly more advanced model than Lumie’s entry-level alarm clock, the Glow 150 lets you choose the duration of your sunrise: 20, 30 or 45 minutes.

You can also select your preferred light intensity and alarm mode. There are 10 sounds to choose from, including birdsong, ‘thunderstorm’ and ‘cafe’. Plus, there’s a white noise function – useful for those who suffer from tinnitus.

As a handy added extra, the digital display automatically adapts its brightness to the light in the room and you can set it to turn off completely when in darkness. Plus, the clock’s smart monochrome styling gives it a sophisticated feel.

For even more special features, check out the other models in Lumie’s sunrise alarm clock range. The Bodyclock Luxe 750DAB comes with over 20 sleep sounds, DAB radio and blue light for bedtime. Plus, you can choose the length of the sunrise, from 15 to 90 minutes.

Beurer WL 75 Wake Up App-Controlled Light

Perhaps the most high-tech sunrise alarm clock on our list, the Beurer WL 75 comes with an accompanying app, so you can control it through your phone or tablet.

It also has a modern design, with a circular light above a sturdy silver base with an in-built digital display.

This sunrise clock can offer four ‘sleep melodies’ as well as six wake-up soundscapes, and a dimmable red night light to help you wind down after a busy day. But there are also pink, green and blue lights, so you can quickly change the mood in your room.

As an added bonus, you can play your own music via Bluetooth.

Chirp Alarm Clock & Wake Up Light

Have you ever seen a sunrise alarm clock quite like this? With its stunning bird-inspired design and sleek marble detailing, it’s our new favourite wake-up companion.

Before the alarm goes off, you’ll get a 20-minute sunrise as the light gradually intensifies.

We love this classy white and gold colour combination, but you can also get your hands on a black and silver version, perfect if you’d prefer something a little darker.

Buy now from Trouva (£201.49)

10,000 Lux Daylight Lamp with Wake Up Light

If having a bright light is important to you, go for this innovative wake-up lamp. At the top end of its 20 UV-free light levels, it can offer 10,000 lux intensity to simulate daylight.

If you buy this lamp, you’ll get a half-hour sunrise and six alarm options, including piano playing, water flowing and wind chimes. Plus, there are four volume modes and a snooze button.

The all-white design gives this alarm clock a contemporary look, and its adjustable stand makes it even more convenient.

Kavai Sunrise Alarm Clock

Designed with a clean, contemporary look, this wake-up light is housed in a sleek, white pod featuring a small digital display at the base.

Unlike many other sunrise alarm clocks, this one is powered by USB, so you can connect it to computers, power banks and other compatible devices.

It comes with three brightness levels, seven colour settings and five alarm sounds. You’ll be able to choose between thrush, kingfisher and cuckoo song, as well as waves and thunderstorm soundscapes.

