Marvel gifts to buy for your superhero-loving friends and family

Looking for a present for your Marvel-mad friend or relative? Choosing a gift relating to the iconic comic and film franchise is a great idea, as there are hundreds of fun and quirky products out there. Some are everyday items with an MCU twist, while others are impressive Marvel-themed display pieces.

Of course, the huge selection of potential presents can seem overwhelming if you’re not a fan yourself. So, we’ve made it easy and rounded up some of the best Marvel gifts available online right now at a range of different price points. Start scrolling to check out our favourite items.

Best Marvel gifts on the market today

The Marvel Book

If you’re on the lookout for a Marvel-themed gift but don’t know where to start, this book is a quick and easy option – and it’s sure to go down well. In fact, it’ll suit people with just a passing interest in the franchise, as well as those with a full-on obsession.

Inside, you’ll find vivid illustrations and infographics covering the history of Marvel Comics over the past 80 years. There are six chapters and 120 entries, taking the reader through the key ideas, characters and plot points of the Marvel universe.

This is an in-depth book bursting with interesting details and information.

Marvel Toddler Groot cable guy

What could be cuter than a Toddler Groot designed to hold phones and games controllers? There are several different models for characters like Black Widow, Hulk and Deadpool – all with outstretched arms to hold your odds and ends – but this adorable one is our favourite.

The desk tidy stands at roughly 20cm tall and comes with a 2m micro-USB cable as a handy added extra.

When you’re buying Marvel gifts, it’s always a good idea to look for the stamp of approval from the franchise itself, and this item is official merchandise.

Lego Infinity Gauntlet

There are more than 50 Marvel-themed Lego sets on the market, and this is one of them. It’s the Infinity Gauntlet, in 590 pieces, and comes with a smart name plate you can attach to the base when you’re ready to put it on display.

Once you’ve finished piecing the gauntlet together, it’ll measure just over 31cm high, so it’s the perfect size to place on shelves and table tops.

Marvel logo light

Another fun option is this light in the shape of the Marvel logo. It’s a cool gift idea for people of all generations, and would work particularly well for anyone with a dedicated gaming or movie room.

Usefully, you can choose to power it via a USB cable or three AAA batteries, so it doesn’t need to be near a plug socket to work.

Again, as official Marvel merchandise, this comes directly from the franchise world itself.

Lego Art Marvel Studios Iron Man wall décor set

If you’re after something a little more advanced than the Infinity Gauntlet Lego set, try this 3,167-piece kit. It gives you everything you need to build a colourful portrait of Iron Man to adorn your wall.

The recipient chooses one of three images to build. Or, if you buy three of these Lego sets, you can create one giant piece of art – something for true Marvel fans.

While you work, you can scan the included QR code to access an accompanying playlist and learn some interesting Iron Man facts. The kit also comes with a book providing more information about the iconic superhero’s suit.

Marvel Avengers wallet

Sometimes a practical present can be the perfect choice, so if you’re after a Marvel gift you can use every day, try this sleek wallet. It features the Avengers emblem with an all-black design.

This gift idea is another piece of official Marvel merchandise, so you can rest assured it’s a high-quality item. Plus, it’ll arrive in a Marvel gift box.

Buy now from Menkind (£18.00)

PX Previews Marvel Iron Man Exc Funko Pop! Vinyl

Pop! Vinyl figurines are hugely popular, particularly among film fans. You can find models with all sorts of different themes, and there are over 500 options from the Marvel universe alone. In fact, there are even Pop! Vinyl figures for real-life people and everyday items like Coca-Cola cans and cereal packets.

We’ve chosen this Iron Man figurine, but there are plenty of other options to browse. Go for this one and you’ll get a 3.75 inch model packaged in a window display box.

As a fun addition, the gauntlet and suit glow in the dark.

Avengers Marvel all team sweatshirt

With this customisable, unisex sweater, film fans can demonstrate their love of Marvel wherever they go. It’s a cool and subtle way to show your love for the comic universe.

Choose between a hoodie or sweatshirt and select your favourite colour. Then, pick a Marvel name to add to the finished product, like Rogers, Stark or Parker.

Buy now from Etsy UK (£20.00+)

Superhero framed gift

For a unique Marvel gift, why not opt for this sweet framed artwork? It would work well as a present on behalf of a small child, or you could give it to someone directly.

There are different versions available for male and female superheroes, so you can select the one to suit the recipient. Plus, you can choose from a range of different names, including ‘Mummy’, ‘Nanny’ and ‘Gramps’. Both the male and female option display three iconic characters in figurine form, and you’ll also get to pick a white or oak effect frame.

