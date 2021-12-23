7 robotic lawn mowers to keep your garden neat and tidy

Gone are the days when we had to break our backs pushing a heavy lawn mower around the garden in sweltering heat. Technology has moved on, and there is now a wide range of clever robotic lawn mowers available on the market.

After mapping out their route across your garden, they’ll cut the grass quietly and efficiently for you, so you don’t have to break a sweat. In fact, most come with a smartphone app, so you can adjust the controls from wherever you are.

We’ve found our favourite robot lawn mowers to help you narrow down your choice.

Our favourite robotic lawn mowers to save time and energy in the garden

Flymo EasiLife 150 GO Robotic Lawn Mower

A firm favourite among consumers, the Flymo EasiLife is an Amazon bestseller. It’s designed for fairly small gardens, as it’s able to cut up to 150 square metres in one go.

While conventional lawn mowers usually emit 90dB(A) of noise or more, this robotic mower does the job quietly with a mowing volume of 58dB(A).

To set up the mower and change its controls, just use Bluetooth to connect to it via the mobile app. Once it’s in place, it’ll be able to change its mowing schedule according to the weather and return to the charging base whenever the battery is low.

Hyundai Robot Lawn Mower

This smart robotic lawn mower comes from Hyundai and has a range of clever features to provide the perfect cut. You can choose between seven different grass heights, depending on how short you want your lawn, as well as four cutting patterns to alter its finish.

Plus, it can cut on slopes of up to 30 degrees and reschedules its outings if it starts raining. Hyundai says this robotic mower is ideal for small to medium gardens of up to 625 square metres in size.

Buy now from Hyundai Power Equipment (£856.00)

Gtech robot lawn mower

Gtech might be best known for its vacuum cleaners, but the brand also sells a range of garden tools, including hedge trimmers and leaf blowers. This is its robotic lawn mower, complete with a stylish monochrome casing and black wheels.

As well as a sleek exterior, the RLM50 has three carbon steel blades to provide a neat cut. It also has seven cutting heights and three operating modes, plus an obstacle sensor and emergency stop button for extra safety. And it’ll postpone grass-cutting sessions if it starts raining.

The model emits 65dB(A) of sound and can tackle lawns measuring up to 625 square metres and gradients of up to 30%.

Buy now from Gtech (£899.99)

Ambrogio Twenty Elite Robotic Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

Ambrogio creates a wide selection of robotic lawn mowers; here’s the brand’s most compact fully autonomous model. It’s just 42cm long and 7kg in weight, but it doesn’t skimp on clever features.

One of the best elements of this robotic mower is its high-tech control system. You can use it with most voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

The mower also has a Geofence Alarm, which alerts you when it moves outside of your designated cutting area.

Lawnmaster L10 Robot Lawnmower

If you prefer to stay away from mobile apps, you might like this robotic mower from Lawnmaster, which has its own control panel. It’s also fully waterproof and can cope with gardens up to 400 square metres in size.

In fact, the Lawnmaster L10 is one of the cleverer models on the market, as it stops the blades spinning if the in-built sensors detect obstacles. It also asks for a PIN code, which should stop anyone tampering with it when you’re not around.

Choose your preferred grass cutting height, from 2cm to 6cm.

Bosch Indego 350 Connect Robotic Lawnmower

Bosch is another brand to look out for when browsing robot lawn mowers. Its Indego 350 is one of its most popular models, and comes with several handy functions.

It has a useful calendar feature, which can analyse your garden and suggest a mowing schedule tailored specifically to your space.

By controlling the mower via your smartphone, you can launch, pause and stop a cutting session at any time. And you can choose your preferred grass height, between 3cm and 5cm.

WORX WR142 700 M2 Landroid Robotic Lawnmower

An innovative accessory slot sets this robotic lawn mower apart from other models on the market. By plugging in compatible add-ons, you’ll be able to give it extra features.

Controlling the robotic mower should also be easy, thanks to the Worx smartphone app.

Also included in the design is an 18cm stainless steel blade and four cutting heights between 3cm and 6cm.

