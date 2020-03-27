Accessibility Links

An important update for BBC Science Focus Magazine subscribers

In light of the developing situation surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 we wanted to keep you updated regarding the measures we are taking to ensure we can continue to deliver your copy of BBC Science Focus Magazine.

We are working closely with our suppliers to make sure that business continues as usual.

However, in the event that there is significant disruption, we will communicate with you via email and messages on buysubscriptions.com.

If we are unable to deliver your magazine to you we will extend your subscription free of charge, so you won’t lose out. Also, we will send you a complimentary digital edition so you can still enjoy the latest content.

Given the work we have done with our suppliers we are not expecting any disruption in service, but we wanted to let you know how we will communicate with you should we need to.

We appreciate your patience and we hope you continue to enjoy your magazine in these unprecedented times.

With warmest regards,

BBC Science Focus

