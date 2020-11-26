Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. Everything you want to know about aliens

Everything you want to know about aliens

The truth is out there.

357

Where are the aliens in our Solar System?

The best candidates for alien life in our neighbourhood.

Should we be signalling our existence to alien life?

We talk to METI president Dr Douglas Vakoch.

Why we want to believe

Why do aliens have such a hold on our collective psyche?

Universe, say cheese!

The camera that could change our view of the cosmos.

Plus

  • We choose our top gifts for science and tech lovers
  • Psychologist Linda Blair explains how to have a stress-free festive period.

Issue 357 on sale 26 November 2020

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

Advertisement

Tags

356-banners-XMAS4
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Focus cover 323 FINAL COVER
Magazine

Inside The Dinosaur’s Mind

Focus cover 316 COVER final illo
Magazine

Unlocking The Secrets Of The Brain

covers
Magazine

Robots Like Us

covers
Magazine

Surviving Isolation – The Martian Special

covers
Magazine

Upload Your Brain

Focus_307_001 ONLINE crop
Magazine

Where Does Time Come From?

covers
Magazine

Mission To The Centre Of The Earth

Magazine

No more pain Have we found the on-off switch for suffering?