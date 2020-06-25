Accessibility Links

  3. How dogs can help us live healthier, longer lives

How dogs can help us live healthier, longer lives

Our best friends’ biology could unlock the secret to ageing well.

The most colourful sights on Earth

Feast your eyes on some of most spectacular places on the planet.

We find out more about the Dog Aging Project.

Sweet dreams are made of cheese

The magic that happens when milk and microbes combine.

Doing it for the thrill

Prof Brendan Walker chats about fairground rides, adrenaline and adventure.

Cold comfort

Why an icy dip is good for you.

Plus

  • Aleks Krotoski on how to make sense of death
  • Do any other animals have religion?
Issue 351 on sale 25 June 2020

