The most colourful sights on Earth

Feast your eyes on some of most spectacular places on the planet.

Advertisement

How dogs can help us live healthier, longer lives

We find out more about the Dog Aging Project.

Sweet dreams are made of cheese

The magic that happens when milk and microbes combine.

Doing it for the thrill

Prof Brendan Walker chats about fairground rides, adrenaline and adventure.

Cold comfort

Why an icy dip is good for you.

Plus

Aleks Krotoski on how to make sense of death

Do any other animals have religion?

Advertisement

Issue 351 on sale 25 June 2020

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone