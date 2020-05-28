How microbes can fix the planet

A new wave of bacteria is coming

The beneficial bacteria that can gobble up pollution, harvest waste, generate energy and help keep us healthy.

Flight of the navigator

Later this year, NASA will be launching the new Ingenuity craft to the Red Planet as part of the Mars 2020 mission. If successful, the helicopter-like drone will be the first craft to undertake powered flight on another planet.

Opening the doors of depression

We talk to Prof David Nutt, who has been investigating the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs to help treat mental disorders.

Eyes on the sky

Awe-inspiring telescopes that are helping us to unlock the secrets of the Universe.

Plus

Aleks Krotoski on how to endure lockdown

Our guide to stargazing at home

Issue 350 on sale 28 May 2020

