How microbes can fix the planet

The bugs that can eat plastic, chew through carbon and create food from thin air.

How microbes can fix the planet

A new wave of bacteria is coming

The beneficial bacteria that can gobble up pollution, harvest waste, generate energy and help keep us healthy.

Flight of the navigator

Later this year, NASA will be launching the new Ingenuity craft to the Red Planet as part of the Mars 2020 mission. If successful, the helicopter-like drone will be the first craft to undertake powered flight on another planet.

Opening the doors of depression

We talk to Prof David Nutt, who has been investigating the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs to help treat mental disorders.

Eyes on the sky

Awe-inspiring telescopes that are helping us to unlock the secrets of the Universe.

Plus

  • Aleks Krotoski on how to endure lockdown
  • Our guide to stargazing at home
Issue 350 on sale 28 May 2020

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone

