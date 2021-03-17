Accessibility Links

How to make the internet great again

Can we reboot the web to make it a place of promise, not dread?

FOC_361_p001-003_coverF1

Can we make the internet great again?

We’ve enlisted the help of digital experts to reveal how we can get the web back to its honourable roots.

Women in science history we don’t talk about

Science historians Leila McNeill and Anna Reser tell us about the hidden women who contributed to our understanding of the world.

Mind-mending medicine

Psilocybin, the psychedelic substance in magic mushrooms, could be used as an effective treatment for depression.

How to build a martian mega city

What could the first metropolis on the Red Planet look like?

Plus

  • Could a pill help people lose weight?
  • The Harvard Astronomer hunting for alien technology
Issue 361 on sale 17 March 2021

