How we’ll save our seas

Genius ideas that could safeguard our blue planet’s future

Pollution, climate change, biodiversity loss, acidification: our oceans are under threat as never before. So how can we protect them?

What if we just forgot about fashion?

The environmental impact of the fashion industry is huge. Would we better off if we just ditched fashion entirely?

The mysteries of sleep

Scientists aren’t sure why we need sleep, but we do! And that’s just one of many things we don’t yet understand about our nightly kip…

  • We talk to Adam Pearson about his new BBC series on eugenics.
  • How dangerous is antibiotic resistance?
Issue 342 on sale 23 October 2019

