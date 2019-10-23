How we’ll save our seas

How we can save the oceans

Pollution, climate change, biodiversity loss, acidification: our oceans are under threat as never before. So how can we protect them?

Advertisement

What if we just forgot about fashion?

The environmental impact of the fashion industry is huge. Would we better off if we just ditched fashion entirely?

The mysteries of sleep

Scientists aren’t sure why we need sleep, but we do! And that’s just one of many things we don’t yet understand about our nightly kip…

Plus

We talk to Adam Pearson about his new BBC series on eugenics.

How dangerous is antibiotic resistance?

Advertisement

Issue 342 on sale 23 October 2019

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.