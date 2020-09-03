Accessibility Links

Immunity: COVID-19 special report

What you need to know and how we'll get there.

354 cover

Turning the Red Planet green

James Romero investigates how scientists plan to cultivate Mars by using simulation soils here on Earth.

In search of immunity

Why does COVID-19 affect people so differently and why are there so many symptoms? We report on the latest discoveries that are helping us understand the complexities of the virus and how our immune system handles the infection.

The see-through zoo

Discover nature’s menagerie of transparent animals.

Study Science 2020

Thinking of studying science at university? Here’s our pick of some of the most exciting careers in science right now.

Plus

  • Innovations: Tech news and gadgetry
  • Aleks Krotoski: How can we help teachers as kids return to school?
Issue 354 on sale 3 September 2020

