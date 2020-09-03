Immunity: COVID-19 special report

Turning the Red Planet green

James Romero investigates how scientists plan to cultivate Mars by using simulation soils here on Earth.

Advertisement

In search of immunity

Why does COVID-19 affect people so differently and why are there so many symptoms? We report on the latest discoveries that are helping us understand the complexities of the virus and how our immune system handles the infection.

The see-through zoo

Discover nature’s menagerie of transparent animals.

Study Science 2020

Thinking of studying science at university? Here’s our pick of some of the most exciting careers in science right now.

Plus

Innovations: Tech news and gadgetry

Aleks Krotoski: How can we help teachers as kids return to school?

Advertisement

Issue 354 on sale 3 September 2020

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.