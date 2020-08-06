Is there life around black holes?

An ocean of mysteries

The latest technology that could help us decipher the deep.

Can life exist around a black hole?

New research suggests that plucky planets might be able to exist around black holes.

How to build a biobot

We talk to mechanical engineer Ritu Raman about incorporating biohybrid machines into the human body.

To the ends of the Earth

Meet the scientists who are going to extreme lengths to find out more about climate change.

Michael Mosley: How to stay healthy on a plant-based diet.

Issue 353 on sale 6 August 2020

