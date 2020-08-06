Is there life around black holes?
The theory that could redefine the hunt for alien worlds.
An ocean of mysteries
The latest technology that could help us decipher the deep.
Can life exist around a black hole?
New research suggests that plucky planets might be able to exist around black holes.
How to build a biobot
We talk to mechanical engineer Ritu Raman about incorporating biohybrid machines into the human body.
To the ends of the Earth
Meet the scientists who are going to extreme lengths to find out more about climate change.
Plus
- Innovations: Tech news and gadgetry
- Michael Mosley: How to stay healthy on a plant-based diet.
Issue 353 on sale 6 August 2020
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.