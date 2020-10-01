Mental toughness

A life of slime

Meet the brainless organisms that can think, solve problems and reveal the secrets of the Universe.

Advertisement

The psychology of resilience and how to cultivate it

Despite enduring adversity, some people bounce back stronger than ever. How do they do it, and how can you train yourself to do the same?

The stress test

We dig deep into the science of heart rate variability – the metric that can reveal more about your mental health.

Souped-up scooter

Meet the electric micro scooter that can hit 100km/h on the clock.

Plus

Michael Mosley on when doctors have to unleash their inner Sherlock Holmes

The mysteries of Stonehenge’s acoustic properties

Advertisement

Issue 355 on sale 1 October 2020

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.