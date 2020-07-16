Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. Moonbase 2030

Moonbase 2030

The UK missions that are laying the groundwork for a permanent lunar station.

Moonbase 2030

Great balls of fire

We went behind the scenes at RAF Marham to find out more about the new F-35 fighters that (almost) fly themselves.

Advertisement

The next giant leap

The UK is playing a leading part in getting boots back on the Moon.

Looking for life on Mars

We talk to planetary scientist Miché Aaron about her hunt for minerals on the Red Planet.

What popular psychology gets wrong

Classic psychological theories can capture our imaginations, but new research is revealing that the human mind isn’t as simple as we’d like to think.

Plus

  • Innovations: Tech news and gadgetry
  • Aleks Krotoski: Why, in these strange times, our brains love to latch on to a conspiracy theory
Advertisement

Issue 352 on sale 16 July 2020

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

Tags

351-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Focus cover 323 FINAL COVER
Magazine

Inside The Dinosaur’s Mind

Focus cover 316 COVER final illo
Magazine

Unlocking The Secrets Of The Brain

covers
Magazine

Robots Like Us

covers
Magazine

Surviving Isolation – The Martian Special

covers
Magazine

Upload Your Brain

Focus_307_001 ONLINE crop
Magazine

Where Does Time Come From?

covers
Magazine

Mission To The Centre Of The Earth

Magazine

No more pain Have we found the on-off switch for suffering?